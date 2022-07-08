Westlife at Aviva Stadium, Dublin: Everything you need to know

Westlife is touring again with the first concerts taking place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday, July 8th and Saturday, July 9th.

Band member Nicky Byrne said the group's first major event since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be "a momentous occasion for all of us. It feels so positive that we're moving forward". Shane Filan said he hoped the Aviva Stadium gig will be "the best show the band ever put on".

Here is everything you need to know about Westlife's Aviva Stadium concerts.

DUBLIN 🇮🇪 The time is finally here! We’ll see you tomorrow and Saturday at the Aviva Stadium 🙌 Who’s excited? pic.twitter.com/I5Ht747UxO — Westlife (@westlifemusic) July 7, 2022

Can I still get tickets?

Yes. Some tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.ie.

What time can I arrive for the concert?

Doors open at 6pm, with the support acts starting at 6.30pm. Westlife will take to the stage at 8.30pm.

How do I get to the Aviva Stadium... and home again?

Gardaí and the event organisers advise using public transport if you can, not least because some local roads will be closed. And allow plenty of time to get there in case of delays. Your ticket will say which of the five coloured-coded routes into the stadium to follow.

Dublin Bus

The Aviva Stadium area is served by routes 4, 5, 7, 7a, 7n, 8, 18, 27x, 45 and 47, all of which go to Ballsbridge; routes 7b, 7d, 32x, 39b, 41x, 46a, 46e, 77x, 84x, 116, 118 and 145, all of which go to Donnybrook; and routes 2, 3 and 18, all of which go to Sandymount. Check dublinbus.ie for confirmation and timetables.

Irish Rail

Extra trains will be running to get people to and from Lansdowne Road station, next door to the stadium; irishrail.ie has more information on train times.

Taxi

A large taxi rank will be located on Northumberland Road after the event.

Road closures and traffic restrictions

The following roads will be closed to through traffic from 2pm on July 8th:

Lansdowne Park

Lansdowne Lane

Lansdowne Road from Shelbourne Road to Herbert Bridge

Herbert Road

Newbridge Avenue

Bath Avenue

Londonbridge Road

The following roads will be closed to through traffic from 4.30pm on July 8th:

the remainder of Lansdowne Road, from Shelbourne Road to Pembroke Road

Shelbourne Road

Beatty's Avenue

Ballsbridge Avenue

There will be parking restrictions on Lansdowne Road, Herbert Road, Lansdowne Lane, Shelbourne Road, Havelock Square and Northumberland Road.

What can I bring inside the stadium?

Only small handbags are allowed into the stadium. Handbags will be searched by security staff.

Gardaí say items such as glass bottles, air horns, large flagpoles, flares and vuvuzelas will not be allowed.

Will food be available?

The stadium has a wide range of bar and food outlets. Note that the venue is now cashless – this means there will be no cash accepted but all bank cards, Apple, Android and Google Pay are accepted.



Who are the support acts?

The special guests for Westlife at the Aviva Stadium are Sugababes and Soulé.

What songs will Westlife perform?

The band will perform their greatest hits, including Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings and World of Our Own, as well as fresh pop anthems from their new album, Wild Dreams.

What other dates will Westlife play?

Later in the summer Westlife will perform at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork and Wembley Stadium in London. In December the band will play at the SSE Arena in Belfast.