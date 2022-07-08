Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 11:41

Daisy Edgar-Jones on Taylor Swift writing song for her new film

The pop superstar recorded the track Carolina for Where The Crawdads Sing.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Daisy Edgar-Jones has described as “bonkers” that Taylor Swift recorded a song for her forthcoming film.

The 24-year-old stars in Where The Crawdads Sing, adapted from the book by Delia Owens, as a resourceful young girl who grows up in a North Carolina marsh.

Swift wrote and recorded the song Carolina for the film and it will reportedly play over the end credits.

Speaking to Elle UK, Edgar-Jones said: “If I’d told my younger self that Taylor Swift would do a song for something I’m in… bonkers.”

Where The Crawdads Sing is co-produced by Reese Witherspoon through her production company Hello Sunshine.

Edgar-Jones said of the Hollywood star: “I grew up watching Reese so it was a big moment.

“She has such an amazing eye for complicated characters and stories that are predominantly female-led.”

Reflecting on the range of roles she wants to pursue, she added: “The actors I really admire, like Tilda Swindon, always seem to make the unexpected choices.”

Edgar-Jones also spoke about her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal’s new moustache, which he debuted in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Oh, I love it,” she said. “Paul can pull off anything.”

Where The Crawdads Sing follows the story of Kya, a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina and becomes enveloped in a local murder mystery.

It will be released in Ireland on July 22nd.

Read the full interview with Daisy Edgar-Jones online at Elle UK.

