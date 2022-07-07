Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 06:29

Kim Kardashian hails Paris fashion catwalk a ‘dream come true’

The reality star walked alongside Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Kim Kardashian has said it was a “dream come true” to walk her first Paris couture show for fashion house Balenciaga.

The reality TV queen, 41, stunned on the catwalk in a figure-hugging black ensemble with a plunging neckline coupled with platinum locks scraped into a low bun as she walked alongside stars Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa.

Academy-award winning actress Kidman wore a metallic silver off-the-shoulder number teamed with a pair of black evening gloves, while Levitating singer Dua rocked a ruffled yellow mini-dress sporting the same silk gloves as the other models.

Sharing videos of her debut, Kardashian wrote on Instagram: “Walking my first Paris fashion show and a couture show at that!!! thank you @balenciago @demna.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a video of her exiting the show into a throng of screaming fans while security attempted to hold them back.

She later wrote: “Omggggg a dream come true” alongside a dove emoji.

 

Models Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid also walked the latest luxury line in Paris, as designer Demna Gvasalia unveiled his second collection for the fashion house.

Hadid took to the runway in a strapless green gown with a corseted waistline while Campbell wowed in a tutor-style gown with a PVC skirt and high collar.

Kardashian’s nine-year-old daughter North, whom she shares with rapper Kanye West, and mum Kris Jenner were among the A-list celebrities watching the show, alongside American rapper Offset.

Sharing a video of the show on Instagram, Jenner wrote: “The most incredible @balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris today!!

“So proud of you @kimkardashian, and what a runway for the 51st couture collection, by @Demna!”

Balenciaga’s latest fashion show also saw models wearing futuristic face masks and facial coverings.

