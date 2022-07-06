Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 10:55

R Kelly taken off suicide watch in US jail following 30-year sentence

The former 90s R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week in New York on charges of racketeering and sex-trafficking.
R Kelly taken off suicide watch in US jail following 30-year sentence

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

R Kelly has been removed from suicide watch in prison, after the singer previously claimed the protective treatment was a form of punishment.

The former 90s R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week in New York on charges of racketeering and sex-trafficking.

Prosecutors initially said the measure was needed for Kelly’s “own safety” following a psychological examination.

But in new filings, attorneys on behalf of the US government said the measures were no longer required.

R Kelly
The former 90s R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week in New York on charges of racketeering and sex-trafficking (Alamy/PA)

“Following a clinical assessment, plaintiff Robert Sylvester Kelly, also known as ‘R. Kelly,’ was removed from suicide watch as of this morning, July 5, 2022,” the filings stated.

“Because plaintiff has already been removed from suicide watch, there is nothing more that the court can do for him.”

Kelly is due to return to court on August 15th to stand trial on charges related to possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

More in this section

Netflix says Stranger Things sets new viewing milestones Netflix says Stranger Things sets new viewing milestones
Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy announces birth of her first child Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy announces birth of her first child
Yazmin Oukhellou in hospital after Turkey car accident killed friend – report Yazmin Oukhellou in hospital after Turkey car accident killed friend – report
showbizr kellyrkelly
US guitarist Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage in Michigan

US guitarist Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage in Michigan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more