Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 08:27

Wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer dies aged 55

Linda Gail Kramer died on June 22 and was described by the rock star as the ‘love of his life’.
Wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer dies aged 55

By PA Reporter

The wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has died aged 55, it has been announced.

Linda Gail Kramer died on June 22nd and was described by the rock star as the “love of his life”.

The pair were married for 13 years, with Kramer describing their meeting as “the biggest rush you ever had in your life”.

 

“Friends and family have always noted that Joey and Linda were simply ‘inseparable’,” read an obituary, posted in the Boston Herald.

“Linda loved Joey deeply and his wellbeing and happiness were her top priority.”

As well as Kramer, 72, Aerosmith consists of singer Steven Tyler (lead vocals), guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford as well as bassist Tom Hamilton.

More in this section

Ronan Keating's son among boys to enter Love Island's Casa Amor Ronan Keating's son among boys to enter Love Island's Casa Amor
Longitude returns to Marlay Park, with A$AP Rocky and Tyler the Creator among headliners Longitude returns to Marlay Park, with A$AP Rocky and Tyler the Creator among headliners
Huge rise in searches for bowel cancer symptoms after Deborah James’ death Huge rise in searches for bowel cancer symptoms after Deborah James’ death
showbizsteven tyleraerosmithjoe perrybrad whitfordjoey kramerlinda gail kramertom hamilton
Love Island heats up as two are dumped and Casa Amor returns

Love Island heats up as two are dumped and Casa Amor returns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more