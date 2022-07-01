Longitude returns to Marlay Park, with A$AP Rocky and Tyler the Creator among headliners

Muireann Duffy

Longitude has returned to Dublin's Marlay Park, with A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator and Megan Thee Stallion among the acts set to perform.

Concerns had been raised regarding transport links in the area after attendees at recent concerts, including the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Guns N' Roses, complained of long delays after the events.

Gates opened at 1.30pm on Friday, with around 40,000 people due to attend the festival over three days.

Attendees are being urged to avail of the shuttle bus service, which will travel to and from Marlay Park. The service will travel to and from Custom House Quay in Dublin city centre and the Dundrum Luas stop.

Organisers have also stressed that the venue has limited car parking facilities, warning that those who opt to drive will inevitably face traffic delays.

The stage times of all the acts was released on Wednesday and can be viewed on the festival's app.

Friday's highlights include Dave and Mabel, before Tyler the Creator and Megan Thee Stallion perform on Saturday.

Rounding out the event, A$AP Rocky and The Kid Laroi will play on Sunday, as well as Becky Hill and Kneecap.