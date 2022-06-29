Actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson arrive together at Wimbledon

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson were among the famous faces enjoying a day out at Wimbledon on day three of the tournament.

Gossip Girl actor Westwick was pictured arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday alongside British actress and model Jackson.

Westwick wore a beige suit with a navy and white patterned shirt while Jackson donned a white blazer paired with a navy top, trousers and bandana.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson arrive on day three (James Manning/PA)

Rose Ayling-Ellis was also spotted wearing a cream blazer over a blue, green and white print dress.

The actress and Strictly Come Dancing winner was later seen in the Royal Box on Centre Court, where matches featured British stars Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

Rose Ayling-Ellis was among the punters (Aaron Chown/PA)

Veteran broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald also made an appearance wearing a dark suit with a white shirt and red patterned tie.

Comedian Lee Mack visited the club in south-west London dressed in a suit with a thin stripe paired with a blue shirt and tie.

Sir Trevor McDonald was pictured dressed in a smart suit (Aaron Chown/PA)

Made In Chelsea star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo was pictured watching the action while wearing white trousers and a white and pink floral top paired with large sunglasses.

Sir Cliff Richard returned to the tournament for the third day in a row, this time wearing a deep blue suit with a blue shirt and striped tie.

Georgia Toffolo was among the crowds watching the action (Steven Paston/PA)

James Dyson, the billionaire entrepreneur who founded Dyson Ltd, also sat in the Royal Box on day three.

Boris Becker’s son Noah and his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro were also among the crowds attending the tournament.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Becker was recently jailed for two and a half years for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.