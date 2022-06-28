Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 21:37

Vin Diesel updates fans from James Corden’s Late Late Show in London

The actor said he felt ‘blessed and grateful’ to be appearing on the programme
Vin Diesel updates fans from James Corden’s Late Late Show in London

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Vin Diesel has shared a video with Ed Sheeran from a special recording of James Corden’s The Late Late Show in London.

The late night CBS chat show is in the UK for a week of broadcasts from Freemasons’ Hall, featuring high-profile guests from both sides of the Atlantic.

Hollywood star Diesel, 54, is in the capital filming the latest instalment in the Fast & Furious film series, Fast X, but took a night off to attend the taping.

He told his 81.4 million Instagram followers he felt “blessed and grateful” to be there.

Sharing a video of himself and Sheeran sitting to the side of the stage, he said: “It is week 11 but I am not on set of Fast.

“I am at Freemasons’ Hall with Ed and my boy James Corden, and we are doing a show here and it is incredible. I just want to tell you all that I am grateful and love, love love.”

The week of special broadcasts has so far seen appearances from Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Billie Eilish, who headlined Glastonbury Festival on Friday night, while Lizzo took part in a Carpool Karaoke episode pre-recorded in Los Angeles.

Minnie Driver and Tessa Thompson are among the stars scheduled to appear later in the week.

Fast X is due for release next year with returning stars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster, with Charlize Theron also tipped to reprise her role.

It was also recently announced that Marvel star Brie Larson will join the cast.

More in this section

Glastonbury: Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen hit out at US Supreme Court ruling Glastonbury: Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen hit out at US Supreme Court ruling
Channel 4 announces Kevin Spacey documentary amid actor’s ongoing legal battles Channel 4 announces Kevin Spacey documentary amid actor’s ongoing legal battles
‘Glastonbury visited me,’ says pub owner as Chris Martin stops and plays piano ‘Glastonbury visited me,’ says pub owner as Chris Martin stops and plays piano
billie eilishshowbized sheeranlizzothe late late showjames cordencordenvin diesel
Elbow joined by Little Amal and refugee choir at Glastonbury in ‘special’ moment

Elbow joined by Little Amal and refugee choir at Glastonbury in ‘special’ moment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more