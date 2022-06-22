Harry Styles visits popular Dublin swimming spot ahead of Aviva Stadium gig

Singer Harry Styles has been seen out and about in Dublin ahead of his sold out Aviva Stadium gig on Wednesday night.

The former One Direction star was spotted in Dublin city centre on Monday night. He was accompanied by his actor and director girlfriend Olivia Wilde, with the pair searching for a place to eat on South William Street.

Styles was also spotted at the Vico Baths in Dalkey on Tuesday, where he was greeted by fans.

The pop star was seen sporting a bright yellow Tower Records bag, prompting the Dublin music shop to tweet: “What’s in @Harry_Styles’ Bag?”

This is not the first time an A-lister has enjoyed the south Dublin swimming spot. Hollywood actor Matt Damon was also seen enjoying the Vico Baths during the first Covid lockdown, when images of the Good Will Hunting star holding a SuperValu reusable bag went viral online.

Harry out swimming in Dublin today! *June 21 #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/xSzaC5YcVl — fav updates (@1Daily_Update) June 21, 2022

Styles is in Dublin as part of his Love On Tour. His third album, Harry’s House, was released in May.

Arlo Parks, the supporting act for the Dublin concert, will take to the Aviva stage at roughly 7.15pm, with Styles due to perform at 8.45pm.