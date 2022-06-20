Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 13:24

Phoebe Bridgers to kick off Fairview Park gigs despite resident concerns

A series of concerts get under away at Fairview Park in Dublin this evening, with Phoebe Bridgers up first.
Phoebe Bridgers to kick off Fairview Park gigs despite resident concerns

James Cox

A series of concerts get under away at Fairview Park in Dublin this evening, with Phoebe Bridgers up first.

Nine gigs will take place over the next fortnight, but some concerns have been raised among residents.

There has been some anger among residents on the North Strand side of the park, as they claim they weren't consulted over how close the stage would be to their homes.

Meetings took place with Dublin City Council last week over the issues, which have reportedly yet to be resolved.

However, some residents are still pleased with the gigs.

One told Newstalk: "It's brilliant, absolutely brilliant, I'm dying to hear it on tonight." Another added: "Wonderful... it's a great idea. We live just down the road and can hear it from the front door."

A third added: "It's fine, it's a bit of life after Covid. You only get one chance at life, let's live it."

Also performing over the next 12 days are Olivia Rodrigo, Foals and Stereophonics.

Gates for the gigs open at 7pm this evening, with the shows themselves starting at 8pm.

More in this section

Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father returns to Kosovo Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father returns to Kosovo
Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees
Liverpool offers to host Eurovision Song Contest and honour Ukraine Liverpool offers to host Eurovision Song Contest and honour Ukraine
Love Island bombshell Danica to choose her man in recoupling ceremony

Love Island bombshell Danica to choose her man in recoupling ceremony

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more