Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro praise Ray Liotta following actor’s death

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have led tributes to Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, who has died aged 67.

Scorsese, who directed both actors in the 1990 film, praised the “uniquely gifted” and “courageous” performer, adding he would “always be proud” of the work they had done together.

Liotta’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed to the PA news agency the actor had died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters.

His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was on location at the time of his death, Ms Allen said.

Liotta is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas opposite De Niro and Joe Pesci.

“I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta,” Scorsese said, in a statement shared with US media.

“He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor.

“Playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot.

Martin Scorsese led tributes to Goodfellas star Ray Liotta following his death age 67 (Ian West/PA)

“He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture.

“My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early.”

De Niro said in a statement shared with US media: “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us.”

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

Lorraine Bracco, who played Karen Friedman Hill in Goodfellas, said she was “shattered” to hear the “terrible news” about her former co-star.

Sharing a photo of them on Twitter, she added: “I can be anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas.

“Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same… Ray Liotta.”

Before Goodfellas Liotta found fame playing ex-con Ray Sinclair in 1986 black comedy Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination,

He went on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and then the gangster epic.