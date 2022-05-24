Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 11:08

Justin Bieber announces Dublin concert as part of Justice World Tour

The Justice World Tour is the star's first global outing since the Purpose World Tour in 2017.
Justin Bieber has announced he will be playing a gig in Dublin next year as part of the Justice World Tour.

The tour is the star's first global outing since the Purpose World Tour in 2017.

On Tuesday, Bieber announced the final set of dates, including a show in the 3 Area in Dublin on February 28th next year.

To date, in excess of 1.3 million tickets have been sold for the tour which will see the pop star perform in over 30 countries, playing more than 125 shows.

The upcoming concerts start this month in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August.

Each show is set to be "a celebration" for Bieber and his fans after the pandemic sidelined his 2020 tour.

Bieber’s eighth number one album Justice has sold more than eight million copies globally, with over 12 billion global streams.

The album was also nominated for eight Grammys, including Album Of The Year.

Tickets for the Dublin concert will go on sale this Friday at 1pm on ticketmaster.ie.

