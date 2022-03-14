Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 08:27

Critics Choice Awards winners in full

Here is the full list of winners for the 27th Critics Choice awards:
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Best Picture – The Power of the Dog

Best Director – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Actor – Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Best Acting Ensemble – Belfast

Best Comedy Feature – Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature – The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best Foreign Language Film  – Drive My Car

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Young Actor/Actress – Jude Hill (Belfast)

Bes Visual Effects – Dune

Best Cinematography – The Power of the Dog

Best Production Design – Dune

Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

Best Hair And Makeup – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Editing – West Side Story

Best Song – No Time to Die (No Time To Die)

Best Score – Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best TV drama series – Succession

Best Comedy Series – Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series – Mare of Easttown

Best Actor In A Drama Series – Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

Best Actress In A Drama Series – Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Best Actress In A Comedy Series – Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor In A Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Best Animated Series – What If…?

Best Foreign Language Series – Squid Game

Best Movie Made For Television – Oslo

Best Talk Show – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Special – Bo Burnham: Inside

Lifetime Achievement Award – Billy Crystal

SeeHer Award – Halle Berry

