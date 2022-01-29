Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 11:14

Former EastEnders star Louise Jameson joins the cast of Emmerdale

Jameson, who appeared as Italian matriarch Rosa di Marco in EastEnders, is playing Rhona Goskirk’s mum Mary in Emmerdale.
PA Reporter

Former EastEnders star Louise Jameson has joined the cast of Emmerdale.

Jameson (70) will appear as Mary, Rhona Goskirk’s no-nonsense mum, in the ITV soap after playing Rosa Di Marco in EastEnders from 1998 to 2000.

Her arrival in the fictional Yorkshire village of Emmerdale may throw a spotlight on whether Mary can repair her broken relationship with daughter Rhona, played by Zoe Henry.

Louise Jameson with Zoe Henry (Mark Bruce/PA)

Jameson said: “It feels like such a gift to be welcomed into the Emmerdale cast. Playing Zoe’s on-screen mum is the icing on the cake.”

Roles such as Leela in Doctor Who, Dr Anne Reynolds in The Omega Factor, Blanche Simmons in Tenko and Susan Young in Bergerac have made Jameson a familiar face on television.

SHOWBIZ EastEnders Di Marco family
Louise Jameson was part of the Di Marco family in EastEnders (Michael Stephens/PA)

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “It’s great to have such a high calibre and talented actor join our already strong team and she will be a fabulous asset to the show.

“Intelligent, witty and complex, Mary promises to be a force to be reckoned with in the village, and for Rhona there won’t ever be a dull moment whilst her domineering mother is around.”

