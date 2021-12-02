Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 20:37

Hugh Grant to star in Netflix comedy about 2021

The documentary-style film will premiere globally on December 27.
Hugh Grant to star in Netflix comedy about 2021

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Hugh Grant will star in a Netflix comedy about 2021 using archive footage to mark an unprecedented year.

Death To 2021 uses video clips from across the year with commentary by characters played by actors including Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman and Samson Kayo.

A Very English Scandal actor Grant will be also be joined by Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti and Nick Mohammed.

The trailer features “average British citizen” Gemma Nerrick, played by Diane Morgan, talking about online dating during lockdown.

She says: “I was pretty lonely in lockdown, so instead of just crying on my own all night and all day and at weekends, I thought I’d try a dating app, only swiping men in masks to be on the safe side.”

Death To 2021 is executive produced by Annabel Jones and Ben Caudell, and produced by Nick Vaughan-Smith. The Broke and Bones production is directed by Josh Ruben.

It will premiere globally on December 27th.

More in this section

Little Mix: X Factor history-makers who became global stars Little Mix: X Factor history-makers who became global stars
Panto producers promise ‘exemplary safety measures’ at events nationwide Panto producers promise ‘exemplary safety measures’ at events nationwide
Alec Baldwin Rust shooting: Police investigate how live rounds got on set Alec Baldwin Rust shooting: Police investigate how live rounds got on set
Billie Eilish wins Peta’s ‘Person of the Year’ 2021

Billie Eilish wins Peta’s ‘Person of the Year’ 2021

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more