Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 20:25

TV presenter Amanda Byram (48) announces birth of first child

The former Dancing With The Stars presenter said her son was named Phoenix Blaze Byram Okines.
TV presenter Amanda Byram has announced the birth of a baby boy with her husband Julian Okines.

The former Dancing With The Stars presenter (48) said her son was named Phoenix Blaze Byram Okines.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Dublin-born presenter wrote about the couple's happiness after a long "fertility journey".

She wrote: "I'm so overjoyed, full of love and bursting with happiness to be able to share with you that @julianokines and I have welcomed our incredible son, Phoenix Blaze Byram Okines into the big wide, wonderful world...

"What a privilege that he entrusted us to nurture and guide his little soul through the endless possibilities of life and we are eternally grateful to him for choosing us to be his parents.

"Our fertility journey has been long and we know only too well the heartbreak of the hope that turned to hopelessness, the elation that turned to devastation and the strain putting this often-secretive journey before your job, your friends, and your life.

"I know many brave parents-in-waiting who, like us, have struggled for a long time, so today we share this magical news in the hope it can inspire and offer a light at the end of the tunnel.

"You are powerful warriors, I know your pain, and I see you. We send you all the strength you need to tackle your journeys…

"Now that he is finally here, we realise we have never been more ready or felt more mentally, physically, and emotionally equipped to be his mummy and daddy.

"My heart bursts with love for you @julianokines … you have been my solid rock over these years, encouraging me to hang in and keep going.

"After every tear, every tumble, every heartache, your positivity made everything seem possible again. It's thanks to you, your energy, and your enthusiasm, that we are all here together today.

"We are so lucky to have you, and Phoenix is lucky to call you his Daddy, I know you are already his hero. We love you infinitely."

Byram is a former model, best known for presenting BBC One game show Total Wipeout, Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ1 and for hosting American television shows, The Swan and Paradise Hotel.

She married Julian Okines, a British television producer, in 2016.

