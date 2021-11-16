Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 21:10

Noel Gallagher ’embarrassed’ by Oasis-Beatles comparisons

He was speaking at the premiere of a new documentary The Beatles: Get Back.
By Mike Bedigan, PA

Noel Gallagher has admitted he was embarrassed that his band Oasis were compared to the Beatles, because “we weren’t as good as them”.

Speaking at a premiere of new documentary The Beatles: Get Back, the musician said the world-famous band’s influence was “absolute”.

The Beatles rehearse for ‘Our World’ at the EMI Studios
The Beatles (PA)

“They influenced everybody who influenced everybody else, who influenced everybody that came and went,” he said.

“Their influence is absolute.

“I don’t know a single guy playing the guitar or writing songs that wouldn’t cite the Beatles as an influence.

“And if he doesn’t, he’s undoubtedly going to be shit.”

Asked if they remained an influence to him still, he replied: “Of course.

“When Oasis started, we were so big we were compared to them size-wise and musically, embarrassingly, compared to them as well.

“(It’s embarrassing) because we weren’t as good as them.

“They mean everything to me.”

He added: “They’ve definitely got the best tunes… hands down. In my record collection they’ve got the greatest tunes by far.”

Gallagher was joined at the premiere by a host of famous faces and musicians including Guy Pratt of Pink Floyd, Elbow’s Guy Garvey and actor Martin Freeman.

