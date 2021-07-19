Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 06:34

Khloe Kardashian reflects on growing up in her ‘very blended’ family

She also said her family were ‘all so sad’ when Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end
By Tom Horton, PA

Khloe Kardashian has said it was “wild” when her mother and stepfather first married but her “blended” family soon became “obsessed with one another”.

She told the Role Model With Leomie Anderson podcast that her siblings and step siblings thought their family was “so cool” after her mother remarried.

Khloe is the daughter of the late lawyer Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, however her mother remarried Caitlyn Jenner.

The 22nd Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party – Los Angeles
Khloe Kardashian (PA)

“It was wild when my mum and my stepdad first married,” Khloe said.

“My mum had four kids. She had three girls and a boy, and then my stepdad had three boys and a girl.”

She said the children “were so obsessed with one another”, adding: “We just thought it was so cool.

“Then Kendall and Kylie were born and Kendall and Kylie were the most incredible addition to the family.”

Khloe said she has a “very interesting family”, adding: “My dad and my stepdad would play golf once a week with one another and my dad would come over for family dinners about once a week and he would be there on Christmas and we were very blended.

“Of course it’s so nice, of course it took years to get there, but my dad is just the most amazing person.

“He just was always grateful that we had a stepdad in our lives that was loving and wanted to add love instead of, you know, separate and divide the family.”

Her father was “so grateful of how Caitlyn parented us and loves us, and it was never a divide”, she said.

Kardashian Kollection For Lipsy launch party – London
Khloe Kardashian (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“There was never a competition. And he always came from a place of gratitude as opposed to, these are my kids and I’m sure that was so hard.

“I can’t even imagine and my dad handled it so well. So did my stepdad and my mum.”

She also said her family were “all so sad” when their reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended.

However, she said it was “rewarding” that people were disappointed the programme was ending “as opposed to happy that we’re leaving”.

“It is something that could have gone either way.

“People could have been like, ‘thank God, get those girls off the air, like enough is enough’.”

