All of the winners from the 2021 Bafta TV awards

PA Reporters
I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel and Normal People actor Paul Mescal are among the winners at this year’s Bafta TV Awards.
Here is a list of all the winners:
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Big Narstie Show
Current Affairs
America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)
Daytime
The Great House Giveaway
Drama Series
Save Me Too
Entertainment Performance
Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation
Entertainment Programme
Life & Rhymes
Factual Series
Once Upon A Time In Iraq
Features
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education
International
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)
Leading Actor
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Leading Actress
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper – This Country
Mini-series
I May Destroy You
News Coverage
Sky News: Inside Idlib
Reality & Constructed Factual
The School That Tried To End Racism
Scripted Comedy
Inside No 9
Short-form Programme
They Saw The Sun First
Single Documentary
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)
Single Drama
Sitting In Limbo
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Specialist Factual
The Surgeon’s Cut
Live Event
Springwatch 2020
Sport
England v West Indies Test cricket
Supporting Actor
Malachi Kirby – Small Axe
Supporting Actress
Rakie Ayola – Anthony
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020