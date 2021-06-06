Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 21:46

All of the winners from the 2021 Bafta TV awards

This year’s ceremony saw I May Destroy You win two gongs.
All of the winners from the 2021 Bafta TV awards

PA Reporters

I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel and Normal People actor Paul Mescal are among the winners at this year’s Bafta TV Awards.

Here is a list of all the winners:

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Big Narstie Show

Current Affairs

America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)

Daytime

The Great House Giveaway

Drama Series

Save Me Too

Entertainment Performance

Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation

Entertainment Programme

Life & Rhymes

Factual Series

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

Features

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education

International

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Paul Mescal arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London (Ian West/PA)

Leading Actor

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Leading Actress

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper – This Country

Mini-series

I May Destroy You

News Coverage

Sky News: Inside Idlib

Reality & Constructed Factual

The School That Tried To End Racism

Scripted Comedy

Inside No 9

Short-form Programme

They Saw The Sun First

Single Documentary

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

Single Drama

Sitting In Limbo

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Specialist Factual

The Surgeon’s Cut

Virgina Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Jordan (left) and Ashley Banjo arrives for the Virgin Media Bafta TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London (Ian West/PA)

Live Event

Springwatch 2020

Sport

England v West Indies Test cricket

Supporting Actor

Malachi Kirby – Small Axe

Supporting Actress

Rakie Ayola – Anthony

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020

More in this section

Influencers named by UK watchdog for repeatedly breaking ad disclosure rules Influencers named by UK watchdog for repeatedly breaking ad disclosure rules
Matthew McConaughey says turning down lucrative romcom role sparked career boost Matthew McConaughey says turning down lucrative romcom role sparked career boost
Dani Dyer makes EastEnders cameo in scene with father Danny Dyer Dani Dyer makes EastEnders cameo in scene with father Danny Dyer
An ageing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom star in voting rights advert

An ageing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom star in voting rights advert

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more