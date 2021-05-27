Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 22:00

Cara Delevingne shares backstage glimpse of Friends reunion special

Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford also featured in the special broadcast.
By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Cara Delevingne has described taking part in the Friends reunion special as “truly a dream come true”.

The model and actress, 28, shared a series of photos from the set of the long-awaited reunion, which brought the cast back together for the first time since the show ended in 2004.

London-born Delevingne featured on the programme alongside stars including Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford, taking part in a fashion show of outfits from stand-out episodes.

She wrote: “Could I be any more excited??? Being a part of the Friends reunion was truly a dream come true.

“I grew up watching the show religiously, and feel so lucky to have been included in this incredible special with such an amazing group of people.

“Plus, I got to be the Holiday Armadillo. You’ll laugh, cry, and feel like they never left….can’t wait for you all to experience it.”

Her older sister Poppy commented “Cryingggg” and added three tearful emoji faces.

One picture on Delevingne’s Instagram showed her sitting among the main cast members, while in another she stands up against the glass windows of the show’s Central Perk cafe.

The catwalk star also dressed up as the Christmas Armadillo, from a 2000 episode in which Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) wants to surprise his son Ben but is unable to rent a Father Christmas outfit and so invents the unlikely festive character from Texas.

– Watch Friends: The Reunion on Sky One and streaming service now.

