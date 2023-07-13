An exciting weekend of entertainment on Cork's theatre, arts and music scene

QUARTER Block Party is back! It has been away for three years, but is exploding on to the scene this weekend. Without the block, by the way, it’s now known just as Quarter.

Running tomorrow (Friday July 14) until Sunday (July 16), it features concerts at multiple spaces and venues across the city, with performances from the likes of Elaine Howley, Junk Drawer, Maija Sofia and more.

Yes, the very best in Irish contemporary experimental musicians are descending on Leeside for an exciting weekend which also features workshops and discussions,

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in Brus; A Performance Marathon party.

Tickets for all shows are on sale from eventbrite.ie, but you can get all the info on the programme on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

What are you waiting for?

Rehearsals have begun for the big summer show at the Everyman, Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie, running from August 2 to 26.

Director Emma Jordan is working with Natalie Radmall-Quirke, who plays Amanda, Darragh Feehely (Tom), Chloe O’Reilly (Laura) and Lorcan Strain (Jim).

It is an almost heartbreakingly poignant story of maternal ambition, frustrated youth, and a delicately balanced fragile girl who yearns for her very own “gentleman caller”.

It’s a play that needs careful handling, but done well yields an unforgettable memory. Better organise your diaries now!

Meanwhile, great fun for all the family this weekend at the Everyman with Potted Potter - The Unauthorised Harry Experience, as two-time Olivier Award-nominated actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, return to show that it is possible to condense all seven of the best-sellers into one show!

That’s Friday and Saturday at 3pm and 7.30pm, Sunday at 2pm and 6.30pm. You should be able to find a time in there to suit your circumstances - but will you find a ticket?

See https://everymancork.com/

Hilary Rose brings her Live Wild podcast to Cork Opera House, with a live interview with the cast from The Young Offenders. Picture: Miki Barlok

At the Opera House on Saturday week (July 22), for one night only, the stars of The Young Offenders will be in conversation with the Live Wild Podcast (hosted by Hilary Rose, who plays Mairead in that series).

She will be chatting to her co-stars about the making of the programmes and film, their favourite funny moments, and the ups and downs of life generally on Cork’s favourite TV show! 8pm start.

And don’t forget that the 25th anniversary production of Lord of the Dance will be here from August 9 to 13 and it doesn’t need much fortune-telling to predict that this one will be a sell-out.

Booking for all Opera House shows on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

At the Cork Arts Theatre, the must-see show this week is The Hare, a new play from co-writers Clare Monnelly and Bob Kelly. Social isolation and the modern disconnect from both the natural world and our unconscious nature are the very topical themes.

A lonely girl suddenly and unexpectedly meets the possibility of change. Will she seize the chance or shrink away?

Directed by Bob Kelly, performed by Úna Ní Bhriain, with live music by Steve Wickham. Age Recommendation 16+ due to themes of sexual violence.

It runs until Saturday at 8pm nightly, with a matinee also tomorrow (Friday) at 1pm. Call 021 450 5624 or see www.corkartstheatre.com for all bookings.

Twins Jack and Declan Corcoran are looking forward to the Crookstown Vintage Club’s weekend which will feature a Seán Keane concert on Saturday, August 12, and a Vintage Field Day on Sunday, August 13, which will be officially opened by Sean Keane at 1.30pm

And now, advance news of an opportunity to enjoy the mellifluous voice of Seán Keane in the lovely setting of Crookstown this August.

The village’s lively Veteran & Vintage Club is organising a concert in conjunction with their Vintage Weekend on Saturday, August 12, with the very popular Vintage Day itself on Sunday, August 13, which will be opened by Seán.

Renowned for his distinctive sean-nós-style, tickets for Mr Keane’s concert are likely to be much in demand, which is why we are telling you about the weekend now, and not when it’s too late!

Tickets from Tony on 087 267 7867, Elmarie on 087 914 4780, or Mary on 087 674 2774.