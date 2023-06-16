Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 15:57

Five things to see at Cork Midsummer Festival

At a glance, find something hot at Cork summer festival
Ellen King, aka ELLLL.

Happy Days by Samuel Beckett

  • Ongoing until Saturday June 17; 7.30pm (matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday); Cork Opera House; €36-38

Critics described Siobhán McSweeney’s performance as ‘a dream' and 'superb ... a remarkable feat' when it was streamed live from the stage of Dublin’s Olympia in 2021 - audiences will have the opportunity to see the much-loved Cork actress play Samuel Beckett’s iconic heroine live on stage, for 5 performances only, in a Landmark Production, overseen by director Caitríona McLaughlin.

CMF Music Trail

  • Saturday June 17; all day, venues around Cork; free (more info on website)

Curated by and featuring electronic producer, DJ and composer Ellen King, aka ELLLL, the Music Trail is a journey through the city centre via its music scene - regular venues for original music, like The Roundy, the Crane Lane, join Crawford and Co, Fionnbarra’s and the Franciscan Well in hosting live sets from King, ambient/pop duo Howlbux, musician Eamon Ivri’s Mineral Stunting project, Limerick sound artist Alan Massey, and DJ sets from Cork’s DOSE collective, and restaurant soundscaper Sweet&chilli___.

Cork Midsummer Parade

  • Sunday June 18; 3pm; setting off from Oliver Plunkett Street and ending back at Grand Parade; free

The second annual Midsummer Parade will be a riot of colour, celebrating the creativity and diversity of Cork communities. Cork Community Art Link’s next extravaganza will delight audiences with their renowned creative vision - and celebrate the facility’s 30th anniversary.

Spin, Spin, Scheherazade

  • Thursday June 22 - Saturday June 24; 7.30pm (5.30pm on Saturday); Crawford Art Gallery; €10

New live artwork from acclaimed Irish artist Orla Barry, blending autofiction and oral history to create a humorous, passionate monologue about the intersection of man and animal, rooted in a form of artistic ‘barefoot anthropology’.

Sun & Sea

  • Friday June 23 - Sunday June 25; 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm nightly; €18-28

An award-winning opera performance watched from above, performed on an indoor beach at Millenium Hall in Cork's City Hall - evoking the sunshine, but celebrated for its humorous and powerful exploration of our relationship with the planet and climate crisis.

