What's on Cork theatre stages this week?

A BIG and very worthwhile show tonight at The Everyman.

Jokes for Stroke is a charity fundraiser where Chris Kent (voted one of the top five Irish comedians by Hot Press magazine) and friends Laura O’Mahony, Christopher O’Leary, Con O’Sullivan, Bernard Casey, Paul Crowley, Ross Browne and Sinéad Quinlan, gather on stage to raise funds and awareness for Cork Stroke Support.

All the acts, and indeed their supporting crew, have waived their fees, meaning that all funds raised will go directly towards the important work of Cork Stroke.

Tomorrow night, Friday, My Leonard Cohen is a tribute to the amazing work of the iconic singer/songwriter, captured by Stewart D’Arrietta and his band.

Saturday brings Kenny Sebastian, self-styled Professor of Tomfoolery, and on Monday we have the pleasure of the company of London Classic Theatre, with that ferocious black comedy, Abigail’s Party, Mike Leigh’s ruthless but achingly funny examination of life in ’70s Britain. Directed by Michael Cabot. It runs to Friday, June 2, with a post-show talk on May 30.

While we’re at it, let’s look forward to a rather good presentation coming up at Everyman during the Cork Midsummer Festival.

Rough Magic and the Lime Tree /Belltable, in association with Fidget Feet Aerial Dance, will bring Georgina Miller’s Freefalling, in which adrenaline-filled aerial flight captures the joy of living life to the full, as well as the terror of being trapped in a body that refuses to function. It will be staged June 21-24 with the official world premiere on June 22.

More on the Midsummer Festival in Theatre Nights over the coming weeks. Booking for all Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

A spectacular treat for opera buffs is coming up when Irish National Opera presents one of Mozart’s richest and most sublime scores, Così Fan Tutte, live at Cork Opera House for just two performances, next Wednesday and Friday, May 31 and June 2.

Mozart’s tale of sexual manipulation has one of his richest and most sublime scores, conducted in Cork by Peter Whelan, Olivier Award winner for Outstanding Achievement in Opera, 2022. It features the Irish National Opera orchestra and chorus. Directed by Polly Graham, it stars Anna Devin as Fiordiligi and Sharon Carty as Dorabella, with Benjamin Russell singing Guglielmo and Dean Power Ferrando.

Cork’s Majella Cullagh sings in Cosi Fan Tutte at the Opera House next week.

Our very own Majella Cullagh is there too, singing the wily Despina, while John Molloy takes the role of the mischief-making Don Alfonso. You can’t miss this one! 8pm start both nights, booking on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie

Next Tuesday sees the opening of Bruiser Theatre’s production of Mojo Mickybo at the Cork Arts Theatre. Written by Belfast playwright Owen McCafferty, and directed by Lisa May, it features two brilliant young actors, John Travers and Conor Quinn, as childhood pals Mojo and Mickybo, growing up during the sectarian violence that is ultimately to destroy their comradeship.

Bruiser Theatre Company is delighted to be bringing this award-winning production across the border, and proud to present this showcase of both Northern Ireland’s talent and its complex history to mark the 25th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement. Superb theatre. Tuesday-Saturday, May 23-27.

The following week, at the Cork Arts Theatre, Ragged Ruin are in with Oh Brother, after a sold-out, much-award-nominated run at last year’s Dublin Fringe Festival.

Directed by Lee Coffee, it stars Callum Maxwell and Ruairi Lenaghan in a tale of brothers united at last. Hard-hitting but witty, it follows the lads as they juggle the expectations of having a brother versus the reality.

Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, June 2 at 8pm with a matinee on June 3 at 2.30 pm.

Booking for all Cork Arts Theatre shows on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com