5 TV shows to watch tonight: Life After Love Island and more

Life After Love Island: UNTOLD, Channel 4, 11.05pm

Tens of thousands of people apply to Love Island each year, attracted by the possibility of not only romance, but also fame.

Here, Will Njobvu investigates what happens to contestants after they leave the show.

He meets past winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, as well as more recent contestants, like Coco Lodge, who are still struggling to get a foot in the influencer door.

Industry experts shed light on some of the surprising revelations of life after the limelight, and popular Love Islanders from past series also share their stories.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, ITV, 9pm

The father-and-son duo are back for another road trip, and this time they are heading for Latin America.

As ever, Barney will be attempting to push his dad to his limits, but he might be in for a culture shock or two himself as this is their most adventurous series to date.

The opening double bill finds the Walsh boys in Mexico, where they grapple with the one of country’s most iconic sports, Lucha Libre wresting, before heading to the Island of the Dolls.

If you think that sounds creepy, you’d be right, but there’s something even more frightening in store when the pair end up on the side of a mountain. The episode ends on a literal cliffhanger...

Miriam Margolyes concludes her Australia adventure tonight.

Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked, BBC2, 9pm

She may strike some as fearless, but now she’s reached her eighties, outspoken actress and presenter Miriam Margolyes is feeling particularly vulnerable.

As she concludes her adventure, she reveals how this has made her even more concerned for other vulnerable members of society, and whether they really get a ‘fair go’ in Australia.

So, as she travels through the state of South Australia, she looks at ways to tackle ageism and meets with communities whose lives hang in the balance. But she also finds time for a stay at a nudist club.

Reginald The Vampire, Sky Sci-Fi, 9pm

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit, and vain vampires. That’s the setting for this new series.

Reginald (Jacob Batalon) is an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle - the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work, and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead.

High Road Low Road, RTÉ1, 7pm

This series pairs celebs and sends them to the same far-flung destination for an adventure of discovery, culture and fun.

Here, Nicolas Roche and Norma Sheahan visit the Algarve in Portugal, where one gets to enjoy a 5-star luxury lifestyle while the other travels budget style.