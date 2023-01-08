Travellers tell their university stories in new TV series

Their stories feature in the first episode of the second run of award-winning series Misneach, which starts on TG4 on Wednesday, January 11, at 9.30pm.
The first episode is entitled Misneach - Tome Insuirt Grani - Neart San Eolas.
The statistics are stark. 13% of Irish Travellers complete school, or the Leaving Cert, compared to 92% of the general population. Today, only 1% of the Irish Traveller population have enrolled in third-level education.
Like many young travellers, Anna left school at the age of 14. Having found her way back to education, she is a single mother in her first year studying for her BA.
Jason Sherlock was a bright student growing up, he loved learning. However, school was where he first experienced discrimination against his community.
Meanwhile, Rebecca was inspired by her brother to give third-level education a go.
Claire Seoighe’s educational journey was very much shaped by that of their parents. She decided to become a teacher herself and is now about to start teaching in the school she attended herself.