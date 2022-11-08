Corkman Graham Norton features on 'Between the Covers' TV show

THE nights are drawing in, the weather is getting colder - the conditions outside are making us want to spend more time inside.

And what is the best way to spend that time? Well, if you’re not watching TV, reading a book is obviously a great option. But how do you choose which tome to pick up when there are so many hitting the market in time for Christmas?

Luckily, Sara Cox is back with a new run of the literary show, Between The Covers, BBC2, 7pm, in which she and her guests will offer a few recommendations.

First up, Graham Norton, Alex Jones, Amanda Abbington and JJ Chalmers discuss their favourite-ever books and also deliver their verdicts on The Perfect Golden Circle by Benjamin Myers and David Mitchell’s Cloud Atlas.

Also on TV tonight (Tuesday, November 8):

Mariupol: The People’s Story, BBC1, 9pm

Earlier this year, the Ukrainian city on the north coast of the Sea of Azov was besieged by Russian forces. Its defenders surrendered in May, with the place almost destroyed; many of its residents had already fled, but out of those who remained around 20,000 are believed to have been killed.

It’s hard to imagine how terrifying it must have been to be caught up in the battle, but this moving documentary offers valuable insights by giving locals a voice with which to describe their experiences.

Yungblud talks to Louis Theroux on BBC2

Louis Theroux Interviews - Yungblud, BBC2, 9pm

Born in Doncaster in 1997, Dominic Richard Harrison is better known around the world as singer-songwriter and actor Yungblud.

Often regarded as one of the brightest stars on the UK music scene, he was reaching the end of a whirlwind tour when he found the time to sit down with Theroux for an in-depth discussion about mental health, sexuality and his response to his critics.

Miriam And Alan: Lost In Scotland And Beyond, Channel 4, 9.15pm

Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming are hitting the road for a second series.

Again they start north of the border, where they hoe their trusty campervan can make it across wild and rugged terrain so they can view the nation’s most remote but spectacular regions.

They also take a trip on the Harry Potter Express steam train, have a go at modern orienteering, come face-to-face with a reindeer and catch up with old friend Brian Cox.

The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4, 8pm

It’s the semi-final stage, and the remaining bakers face their toughest challenges yet - Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith set them three fiendishly difficult patisserie tasks.

The signature bake involves mini charlottes, the technical sees them face a mind-boggling vertical test, while the showstopper has a Swedish flavour.