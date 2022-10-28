Cork Jazz Festival: Friends we’ve Met, and good times we’ve had! 

When asked to consider where is the heart of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, the only answer can be The Metropole Hotel. The Festival Club is based there with ticketed and free events occurring in various rooms and of the Met Bar itself, and even the idea of having any sort of Jazz Festival came from the Metropole’s Marketing Manager Jim Mountjoy in 1978.
The current Festival director, Mark Murphy, credits Mountjoy’s vision as a touchstone for when he is programming now. “I’ve been working in Cork putting on shows for 20 years and it is one of my favourite weekends of the year, it bookends the festival season before the long winter.
Fiona also reflects on how the festival is so important to so many people.
