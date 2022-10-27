Cork set to host back-to-back jazz this weekend

JAZZ, jazz, jazz all the way this weekend, all over the place, wherever you may wander.

Cork Opera House in particular is really going to be jumping with back-to-back gigs. The Booka Brass Band are on the main stage tomorrow night (Friday) from 7pm, bringing their unique brand of New Orleans-inspired urban brass with upbeat sets. The divine voice of Karen Underwood will be filling the Half Moon the same night at 7, and again on Saturday and Sunday, at 3pm and 6pm, with Love Me or Leave Me.

Later that night, The Block Rocking Beats are on the main stage at 11.30pm. The New Power Generation, celebrating Prince, are in on Saturday evening, also Jenny Greene, with a late night show from Suzanne Savage in the Green Room at 10pm, and the Ryan Quigley Quintet at midnight. Mack Fleetwood and King Kong are in on Sunday, and there are green room concerts going on all the time. Pretty well everything strictly over 18s. Check them all out on the Opera House website or guinnesscorkjazz.com.

And don’t forget that the glittering Christmas production of The Nutcracker opens at the Opera House on Thursday night next, running to Saturday. Cork City Ballet have pulled out all the stops on this one, with stars of the Sofia State Ballet flying in to dance the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Prince. A must for all the family and such an ideal introduction to the winter season! Booking for all Opera House shows on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Robert Plant is at the Everyman.

Plenty of jazz on at Everyman too, of course, with Robert Plant there tonight, presenting Saving Grace, featuring Suzi Dian on vocals, Oli Jefferson on percussion, Tony Kelsey on mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars, Robert Plant on vocals and Matt Worley on banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars, and cuatro. That one is already sold out, we now hear. You might have better luck for tomorrow night with Jazzanova (Live) – The Strata Project, which breathes new life into hand-picked tracks from the legendary Strata catalogue. 7pm start. Later, at 10.45, internationally hailed collective GoGo Penguin take to the stage with their electrifying show.

RnB/soul star Toshín present her tribute to Aretha Franklin on Saturday afternoon, with Mås Exödus at 7pm, and Seun Kuti and Fela’s Egypt 80 onstage at 10.45pm. Sunday brings Hermeto Pascoal, Laufey, and the Portico Quartet. So much more in the jazz pipeline – look them all up, as we advised above. If you can think beyond the cool sounds, next week brings that striking play Solar Bones by Mike McCormack, adapted by Michael West. That’s Wednesday to Friday, November 2 to 4. All Everyman bookings on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

This Saturday, Oct 29, Shaskeen are at the Glen Theatre in Banteer, as part of their energetic countrywide tour. You couldn’t tire that crowd out, and they will have the hall jumping. Booking on 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.

Down in Baltimore, the local drama group is staging Chicago this coming weekend. Baltimore Drama Group is staging that legendary Broadway musical in the Community Hall this Saturday to Monday, October 29 to 31, a special fundraising performance for the hall on Wednesday night, and again the following weekend Friday to Sunday, November 4 to 6. Tickets available from Bushes Bar in Baltimore, Thornhill Electrical in Skibbereen, and Violette’s, also in Skibbereen. Doesn’t show on the poster, but the starting time is 7.30pm.