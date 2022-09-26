Cork Folk Festival: Not just a folk revival, it’s a rejuvenation!

“The album itself is a journey from Malin Head to Mizen Head, the whole West Coast. The themes surrounding the album are tradition, the sea, our ancestry, and the power of women, so it’s important for me to have my sister involved, because of all those themes, and to embrace the big space that is Saint Lukes.”
How the music performance is presented is of note to O’Sullivan. “One of the things that sets Irish music apart is that it’s never very formal at all. The most formal element is the stage. The music will be just like you wandered into a special gathering where really good musicians are sharing their tunes. Our concert on Thursday is made up of musicians who have released music on the Sliabh Luachra label. I set it up in 2020 to release music from the area, following on from the work I’ve been doing with Cork, Kerry and Limerick county councils, helping to support and promote the traditional music of Sliabh Luachra.”
“I know that, over the years, different formats and sponsors have come and gone, but the festival remained great for bringing great music to Cork. Back in the early 2000s, I actually worked at the folk festival for a few years. Later, I got a chance to run a festival in Newmarket, called Scully Fest, so I used my experience from Cork Folk Festival when putting on events and programming.”
Clare is forthright about the state of Irish folk music. “There’s a revival happening. I do believe in 50 years’ time or so people will look back at the 1960s, when The Chieftains happened, as one, and now as another one, and it’s very exciting for me, someone who has been playing fiddle since I was three and to have that music received so well at home and abroad, it’s not just a revival, it’s a rejuvenation, really.”