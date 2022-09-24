Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 11:37

Some free gigs to check out at Cork Folk Festival  

Cork's long-running and renowned folk festival is back again with over 50 events taking place across four days
Some free gigs to check out at Cork Folk Festival  

William Hammond and Jim Walsh, Cork Folk Festival organisers, pictured at the launch at St Peter’s Church on North Main Street. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Ronan Leonard 

Worth checking out: One free event every day at the Cork Folk Festival 

Thursday, September 29 - An Spailpín Fánach - 7pm
The Cork Singers Club, who celebrate unaccompanied singing, welcome their special guest Thomas McCarthy, a renowned Traveller storyteller and singer from a long line of singers and musicians and was named the Traditional Singer of the Year in the Gradam Ceoil Awards 2019.

Friday, September 30 - St Peter’s, North Main Street - 1pm
A Lunchtime concert of folk songs from John Murphy and John Neville, with the current exhibition of images from the Civil War and War of Independence on display, this concert will make for a moving afternoon to start the weekend.

Saturday, October 1 - Bailey Bridge, North Mall - 11am
A walking singing tour of Cork’s Bridge Song Tour 11am With Mick Buckley and other singing guests.

Sunday, October 2 - Fitzgerald Park - 2pm 

The Folk Fest In The Park with Torcán - a new-style Irish Trad band led by three-time All-Ireland medalist Jason Turk on the accordion with additional musicians Seán Murphy, Robin Turk, Brian Leach and more recently, All-Ireland Bodhrán champion Karl Nesbitt, create a rich and complex sound with the fiddle, bazouki, electric bass, guitar, whistles, and bodhrán - and the Douglas branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

See corkfolkfestival.com

More in this section

What's on around Cork city for Culture Night - and other theatre highlights What's on around Cork city for Culture Night - and other theatre highlights
Tales of Cork blow-ins feature in new documentary Tales of Cork blow-ins feature in new documentary
Ghostly goings-on and a Conundrum on Cork's stages this week Ghostly goings-on and a Conundrum on Cork's stages this week
downtowncork music
<p>The standout event of Cork’s Culture Night for Stevie G is the eclectic mix of talent in ‘Magic Nights by the Lee’ show at City Hall.</p>

Stevie G: Showcasing the best of Cork’s culture 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest Entertainment

National Entertainment

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more