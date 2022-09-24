Some free gigs to check out at Cork Folk Festival  

Worth checking out: One free event every day at the Cork Folk Festival

Thursday, September 29 - An Spailpín Fánach - 7pm

The Cork Singers Club, who celebrate unaccompanied singing, welcome their special guest Thomas McCarthy, a renowned Traveller storyteller and singer from a long line of singers and musicians and was named the Traditional Singer of the Year in the Gradam Ceoil Awards 2019.

Friday, September 30 - St Peter’s, North Main Street - 1pm

A Lunchtime concert of folk songs from John Murphy and John Neville, with the current exhibition of images from the Civil War and War of Independence on display, this concert will make for a moving afternoon to start the weekend.

Saturday, October 1 - Bailey Bridge, North Mall - 11am

A walking singing tour of Cork’s Bridge Song Tour 11am With Mick Buckley and other singing guests.



Sunday, October 2 - Fitzgerald Park - 2pm

The Folk Fest In The Park with Torcán - a new-style Irish Trad band led by three-time All-Ireland medalist Jason Turk on the accordion with additional musicians Seán Murphy, Robin Turk, Brian Leach and more recently, All-Ireland Bodhrán champion Karl Nesbitt, create a rich and complex sound with the fiddle, bazouki, electric bass, guitar, whistles, and bodhrán - and the Douglas branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

See corkfolkfestival.com