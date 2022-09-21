Collectives and music promoters keep it independent in Cork

The Good Room crew continue to operate out of Live at St. Luke’s, running gigs in the main room. They’re also running some Cyprus Avenue gigs, as well as public-amenity arts events under the Sample Culture name, including this Sunday's Music in Mayfield event… One-time PLUGD Records hassle-merchant Albert Twomey has been periodically running gigs at small venues under his Tombstome moniker, including Howlbux at Coughlan's next month (see main feature), while TNT gigs are collaborations with former Bradley’s booker Michelle Rumley…

The Electronic Music Council is a post-Covid gathering of DJs, producers and promoters to pool resources for events and other initiatives in the city’s electronic and dance scenes. Peep their Instagram at @electronicmusiccouncil for updates… To the slight left of them are DOSE, composed of a number of Cork expats and current residents, ‘in response to the lack of venues available for alternative, fringe expressions of art & culture in Cork city’. Having piloted gigs at TEST SITE and the Spailpín, they’re well on their way…

The gig promotions face of the extended God Alone universe is VEXED Promotions, with band members organising a monthly hooley upstairs at Crack Jenny’s, generally mixing live indie/alternative with DJ sets from names and faces around the Cork music community - including your writer, of all people, as part of tomorrow evening’s Fresher’s Week proceedings!... Also operating out of Crack Jenny’s are Rebel City Gigs, a cabal of bauld DJs, selectors specialising in an eclectic selection of electronic music, as well as regular reggae excursions… Having vacated their Carey’s Lane venue over the Covid crisis, Dali have been testing the waters with occasional gigs, including a Skibbereen excursion for its resident DJs and guests, and a VEXED appearance by head honcha Hope Alo…

Alternative gig flagbearers Alliance Promotions are back after Covid, running gigs out of Fredz and An Spailpín Fánach, including Girlfriend and Dankenstoned’s Bongster at the latter tomorrow night… Dead Cult Promotions have been flying the flag for hardcore and adjacent subgenres, including hosting Dublin punx CHEWIE at Cyprus Avenue on Saturday night… Tonight at the Spailpín, Radio Kaka is the banner under which the Chimers and Horse gig is running… Niamh Dalton of Trá Phaidín is involved with the Listen In gig series at Maureen's - Ruairí de Burca and Flowers at Night on October 11, Trick Mist and Ana Palindrome on October 25. Tickets at the bar or from its socials...

The Relapse Promotions crew made a stab of a black-metal special at St Peter’s Church on North Main Street last month - and Saturday September 24 sees them host their second punk all-dayer at The Kino… Having been inspired at said black-metal gig, local metal crew Pethrophile Promotions are picking back up where they left off, promising the return of their UrbanAssault all-dayer in 2024…