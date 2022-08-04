Big summer show previews this week at Cork's much loved theatre

THE Everyman’s big summer show, Letters Of A Country Postman, previews from tomorrow night, Friday August 5, with the world premiere on Wednesday next, August 10.

Adapted and directed by Sophie Motley from John B. Keane’s keenly insightful writing, and with live music throughout, it features Madi O’Carroll, Tadhg Hickey, Danny O’Mahony and Chloe O’Reilly.

A love song to rural postmen, not to mention the entire the postal system and its enduring importance today, this will be utterly delightful entertainment for both you and your summer visitors.

Letters Of A Country Postman runs to August 27, with a Post-Show talk on Tuesday, August 16, and an ISL interpreted performance on Friday, August 19. Booking on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

When that takes its final curtain, there are two very interesting shows coming up at the Everyman in September (where is the summer going?)

From September 6-10, Gate Theatre presents a revival of The Steward Of Christendom, by Sebastian Barry, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the handover of Dublin Castle to the Provisional Government of Ireland.

And from September 20-22, it’s the premiere of Ghostlight, by Ger Fitzgibbon, which promises to be a spine chiller. An empty theatre at night, after a show has finished. The rattle and chatter of the audience has died away; doors have been locked. An old actor, who had fallen asleep in the dressing room, wakes to find himself alone in the dark, empty building, confronting not just the ghosts of the theatre itself but his own ghosts, his own darkness. Luckily, it appears he is not alone.

The play was written specially for The Everyman during the period when the theatre was closed. Unmissable, so put it in your diaries right now. Booking as above.

Morrigan, at Cork Opera House. Picture: Shane J Horan

Well, the premiere of the new spectacular opera Morrigan, by composer John O’Brien and librettist Éadaoin O’Donoghue, at the Opera House last week was a resounding success, drawing cheers from its audiences, and no wonder.

Let us hope sincerely it will not be the only opportunity to experience this great work. We realise it is exceptionally expensive to stage opera, and all credit to the Opera House and Everyman for working with the creators so closely to make it happen, but surely it should be seen again. And again!

Nathan Carter will be at Cork Opera House this month. Picture: Darragh Kane

Two big concerts coming up later this month at the Opera House: country music’s bright star Nathan Carter on the 19th, and that long-awaited rescheduled show from Leo Sayer on August 30. Two to anticipate there!

In the meantime, why not celebrate the last days of summer with a visit to Masters Of Tradition which runs from August 24-28 in Bantry? It’s the festival’s 20th anniversary and, as always, journeys to the heart of Irish music under artistic director Martin Hayes.

“In this environment, it is possible to bring people inside a very intimate and detailed experience of the music,” says Hayes.

“This was an experience I had growing up myself, and I want to share that.”

Joining Martin in the opening concert at the Maritime Hotel will be Cork pianist Cormac McCarthy, accordion player Brian Donnellan, dancer Stephanie Keane and sean-nós singer Saileog Ní Cheannabháin.

The Thursday evening concert in St Brendan’s Church is also eagerly anticipated, featuring the renowned Kathryn Tickell Trio from Northumberland with the music of the pipes. More concerts, late-night candlelight shows, and even secret musical events in local venues including Future Forests in Kealkil, and a series of talks in Bantry’s oldest pub, Ma Murphy’s. Look it all up on www.westcorkmusic.ie/masters-of-tradition.

That lively Kilmeen Drama Group is staging the hilarious farce Touch And Go throughout the summer on Thursday and Sunday evenings at the Rossmore Theatre near Clonakilty. Book online at www.rossmoretheatre.com or on 086 4481086 between 12pm & 7pm.