What's on Cork's stages over the coming week?

THERE will be chuckles all the way at the Cork Arts Theatre this week with the welcome return of Ger Fitzgibbon’s sell-out comedy, The Hairdresser’s Calendar.

Directed and designed by Jack Healy, it features the one and only Fionula Linehan in the title role.

The hairdresser’s life is a world full of highlights - other people’s highlights. Whether it’s a wedding, a christening, or a debs’ ball, everyone comes to the salon expecting transformation. And that is what she gives them.

She is therapist, counsellor, story-teller and magician, all rolled into one.

Packed into an hour are all the elements of her day, the customers, the chaos, and just occasionally a moment for her own domestic problems.

Fitzgibbon has an unerring eye and a sharp pen for the mot juste and you will find it all hitting home even as you laugh helplessly.

Today at 12.15 for 1pm, tomorrow and Saturday at 8pm for 9pm (that’s if you’ve chosen light lunch or supper snack beforehand - or you can buy a ticket for the show alone).

Next week, July 27-30, it’s The Man from Moogaga, a one-man show about music, magic, friendship and football, written and performed by comedian Aindrias de Staic, and celebrating the rhythms of small town life in rural Ireland. These lunchtime and supper mini-bites of theatre are a simply great idea. See https://corkartstheatre.com/

Booking on 021 450 5624.

Rehearsals are well under way for Morrigan, the major production at the Opera House from July 28 to 31.

Created by composer/director, John O’Brien, and librettist, Éadaoin O’Donoghue, and produced by O’Brien and Cork Opera House, in association with Everyman, this spectacular operatic piece celebrates one of our greatest legendary figures, the Morrigan (from the Irish mor rigan or Great Queen), who reflected the warlike side of the Triple Goddess in our ancient beliefs.

The production concentrates mostly on the tragic tale of Deirdre and the Sons of Usna, and a king corrupted by lust and revenge - a scenario very much to the taste of the goddess of death and fate.

Dramatic battle scenes, soaring arias, tender duets - it is going to be one spectacular production, that will require all the facilities and skills of the Opera House.

“Morrígan represents the first time in several years that a large-scale operatic production will originate on our stage,” says Eibhlin Gleeson, CEO of Cork Opera House.

“We are delighted to be producing an operatic production of this size and ambition, written, and created by some of our finest local talent.

" It is a privilege for us to stage this new work, and we know that audiences who have followed the Opera House’s opera journey in recent years are in for a real treat.”

John O’Brien. Photograph by Jed Niezgoda / www.jedniezgoda.com

John O’Brien agrees.

“This will be epic. It is so exciting to be able to make work again on this scale, with an amazing group of world-class talented artists, and to share it with an audience at the Cork Opera House is a dream come true.”

The opera features a star-studded cast, including Irish singers Kim Sheehan, Majella Cullagh, Joe Corbett, Simon Morgan, Emma Nash, Ross Scanlon and Gráinne Gillis, joined by international stars including Jung Soo Yun (South Korea), Julian Tovey (Scotland) and Victor Priebe (Sweden). Booking on www.corkoperahouse.ie, or 021 427 0022.

Would you believe they are already working on this year’s pantomime at Everymantarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">? Oh yes they are! It’s going to be Cinderella, produced in association with CADA Performing Arts, and it will open before Christmas, but the tickets will go on sale on August 2. Well, it’s probably a good idea to make sure of your seats, as everybody loves the panto. Call 021 450 1673 or see www.everymancork.com.

Niamh Regan appears in the atmospheric surroundings of the Sea Church in Ballycotton this coming Sunday, July 17. The critically acclaimed songwriter from Co Galway, who seamlessly weaves the intimacy of Irish lyrical tradition with the style of American songwriting, won plaudits for her debut album, Hemet. Tickets available on https://seachurch.ie/event/niamh-regan/.