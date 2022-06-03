A royal rumble for Cobh songwriter Sean Murphy 

“Covid obviously expedited that a bit, and I just said that I would try something just for the craic, really not expecting a whole pile. But I put a lot of time into it, and it was just very random, how it played out. I mean, there was a record deal, and I hadn’t seen anything like that in my life. I haven’t come through it a big success, or anything, but it’s been a blast.”
This year marked Murphy’s second tilt at ISC contention, and he brought home the once-off ISC Founder’s Award, established for the contest’s 20th anniversary, with The Troubled Tears of Drury Road — a song, oddly enough, written as much as a meditation on circumstance as any profound inspiration.
“We played the first night of the Jazz as well, and there’s a lot to come up on when you’re playing gigs — you’ve got to manage the finances, the logistics, the coordination of the songs. I’m always fine tuning that, and it’s getting better, and I’m learning now.”
Follow All The Queen’s Horses on Twitter: https://twitter.com/allthequeensho1target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> . Find all of the band’s streaming music at https://orcd.co/raisedbywolves.