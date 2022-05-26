Mellow music Donovan and laughter with Jimmy Carr on Cork stages this week

WELL, look who’s back!

One of the most influential songwriters and recording artists working today, Donovan, returns to The Everyman stage this Sunday, May 29, to be once again a poet of current events.

He will be playing all his hits such as Catch the Wind, Colours, Sunshine Superman, Mellow Yellow, Universal Soldier, Jennifer Juniper and Hurdy Gurdy Man. Support act is Joolz Jones. 8pm start.

On Tuesday, May 31, for one performance only, Blue Hat Productions will stage that Lennox Robinson classic, The Whiteheaded Boy. Premiered at the Abbey in 1916, this is part of the legendary Irish theatrical canon, and is as relevant today as over a century ago. Don’t miss it.

Coming up on Thursday and Friday next week, June 2-3, that acclaimed Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey with In One Eye, Out the Other, telling the story of Feargal, a downtrodden but cheery man who fulfils his lifelong dream of becoming an alcoholic.

Using the Catholic calendar as a roadmap, Feargal leads us on a surreal and hilarious journey with many poignant twists, in the hope of arriving at a sort of light at the end of the tunnel for the ‘bright man’.

All Everyman bookings on 021 450 1673 or log onto www.everymancork.com.

Comedian Jimmy Carr performs at the Opera House on Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29.

Tonight, at the Opera House, Billie-Jean’s RDC & School of Performing Arts presents The Bus Stop, a nostalgic musical theatre performance for all the family. Produced and directed by Billie-Jean Sargent and Deborah Desmond, it starts at 6.30pm.

Comedian Katherine Ryan’s new show, Missus, tomorrow night is already sold out, but Jimmy Carr’s Terribly Funny might well console you on Saturday and Sunday with two shows nightly, at 7pm and 9.30pm.

Next Monday and Tuesday, Superstars Stage School presents Sparklejollytwinklejingley. The title is from Elf: The Musical, and it is billed as a fantastic fun showcase, packed with colour, joy, laughter, song and dance. 7pm start both nights, and the theatre will be packed with proud parents! In fact, we understand the Tuesday night is already sold out!

See https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/

There will be packed houses at the Firkin Crane also on Thursday and Friday, June 2-3, when not only the students, but moms and dads will show their brilliance in the new CADA Performing Arts show, Encore.

Dancing, says artistic director Catherine Mahon-Buckley, helps us stay physically and mentally fit, so they will probably be expecting to see the audience jumping up and down as well, as they show their stuff on the stage! As Martha Graham once said: “Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance.”

And that, says Mahon-Buckley, is exactly what will happen at Encore in the Firkin Crane next week. Choreographers are Kelly-Ann Murphy, Jessica O’Shea, Rebecca Rea, Siomha Marron, Marion Goggin, and Lily Carey-Murphy. Lighting; Donal McNinch. Sound; Shane Healy.

Don’t forget you can enjoy those unforgettable songs of the American Drifters this Saturday, May 28, at the great little Glen Theatre in Banteer. Surely one of the most iconic R&B/soul vocal groups, they were formed in New York in 1953. Throughout their career they have released many chart-topping hits and are on the list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. Booking 029 56239 087 7558752.

And finally, Blackwater Valley Opera Festival opens next Tuesday, running to June 6 in the spectacular setting of Lismore Castle, with Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice, conducted by Peter Whelan and directed by David Bolger.

Classical music recitals and concerts, schools and free events, and dining experiences are also in the mix. More info and tickets on https://blackwatervalleyoperafestival.com/.