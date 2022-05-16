The best of Cork local music - live!

Red vs. Blue

Friday May 20; Cyprus Avenue

Inspired by the WWE’s ‘brand split’ and its subsequent videogames, Team Red (Red Sun Alert and Mossy) will take on Team Blue (Automatic Blue and Letterbox Kid) in a rock ‘n’ roll smackdown. A fun, conceptual twist on a stacked line-up of local young talent.

The Love Buzz

Saturday May 21; Cyprus Avenue

Having spent the lockdown building on their pre-pandemic momentum with streaming gigs and the release of their debut EP, ‘Here Comes the Scum’, Cork psych-poppers The Love Buzz follow a series of high-profile gigs around the country with a hometown headliner.

Uncorked

Tuesday May 24; The Everyman

While the Everyman has played host to its fair share of music over the years, it’s seldom you see the local grassroots treading the legendary boards, so it’s good to see Mossy, Ora Fantoma, Rasputin’s Boots, Skies Behind and The Flavours sharing the billing at a special showcase gig.

Happyalone

Sunday June 3; Cyprus Avenue

Cork alternative trio Happyalone have blazed a fine trail in recent years, racking up millions of listens on streaming services and road miles on tour in Ireland and the UK. A working relationship with UK metallers Bring Me the Horizon has resulted in the trio appearing on the band’s 2019 ‘Music to Listen To…’ album, while new single ‘Gut’ sees them move to resume that momentum.

God Alone & Mossy

Thursday June 9; Fred Zeppelin’s

Launching new gig promotions marquee Vexed, and a monthly indie/dance night of the same name, a double-header of Northside noise from metallers God Alone and dream-pop outfit Mossy will be followed by a DJ set from residents - a recurring feature in future instalments.

Upstart Festival

Saturday September 10; Craig’s Field; Glounthaune

The second year of a new one-day event in the suburban village of Glounthaune features Ballydehob alt-rockers First Class & Coach, Limerick power-poppers FONDA, as well as Cork outfit Little Known, and UCC 2022 Battle of the Band winners The Cliffords.