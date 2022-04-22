Get ready for an hilarious night as comedian Terry Alderton performs in City Limits Comedy Club in Cork

Terry decided to try to find his feet again outside of the UK circuit.
“Some people say you can’t say this or that anymore or you can’t talk about such a subject; but I say what I want, I say you can talk about what you want on stage. That’s what is so great about Ireland, the UK, Germany, France, all these great countries, you can say what you want but you will be judged, you are responsible for what you say. I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings but I won’t stand by and be told what I can and can’t say. If you are being flippant, hurting people and don’t care what you say, then maybe you are just an arse; but if you feel you have something to say and go out there, that’s your integrity right there. If you can persuade me to think a different way, let’s have that conversation but I’ll try to get people to laugh first, and think second, but you can’t make them laugh, make them think.”
That attitude involves a balance of not worrying about what people will think, but also still wanting to enjoy it. Terry reckons that’s got it right. “I never was one for reviews but you can’t help yourself wondering what people think, before mentally I was at a place where I was destroying myself so much… now I’m in a great place.”
Terry Alderton performs in Cork’s City Limits Comedy Club on Saturday, April 23, with support from Ian Burke. Tickets available via www.thecomedyclub.ie