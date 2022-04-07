There’s a lot of laughs to be had at Cork venues this week...

THE legendary Aslan are on stage at the Opera House tomorrow and Saturday night, celebrating, would you believe it, their 40th anniversary of sell-out concerts and world tours. We can’t get enough of them. 8pm start, strictly over 18s.

That gifted impressionist and satirist Mario Rosenstock is here next week, Tuesday to Saturday, with The Very Best of Gift Grub Live. This show has been rescheduled from February 2021 and any tickets booked for that original time are still, of course, valid.

The premiere of An Evening With Reggie is in full swing right now at the Everyman, although it is whispered that the author himself is not happy with the venue.

“As you can imagine, I’m devastated that my play will run on the Northside, but unfortunately the GAA is refusing to give me Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Still, I’m delighted to get this chance to work with The Everyman, and not just because they promised to bar people from Kilmallock. I’d say it will be a total hoot. And my accountant Scobie Comerford says a theatre show is very tax efficient. So, it’s win-win unless you’re a Revenue Commissioner. Fantastic.”

Running until Saturday April 16 (excluding Monday and Tuesday). Written and performed by Pat Fitzpatrick (the eponymous Reggie), it is directed by Pat Kiernan. 8pm start.

See www.everymancork.com

At the Cork Arts Theatre, a new and experimental work, STYX, opened on Tues. This multi-disciplinary exploration focuses on the forced migration of peoples seeking refuge from catastrophes, using real-life personal stories. Devised by Strive Theatre and facilitated by Christian Cruceru and Ciarán MacArtain, its for ages 14+ and upwards, and runs for 60 mins with no interval. STYX is part of the Cork Arts Theatre Creative Empowerment Programme 2022. To April 16 at 8pm nightly (no shows Sunday, Monday).

Coming up at the Cork Arts Theatre from April 19 to 23 is Unmasked, an exciting event from CADA, described as an evening of pure drama which showcases stars of the future.

Some little performers are treading the boards for the very first time at the age of three, while others have a few more years’ experience under their belts.

Expect a wide variety of plays with very different storylines each night, including some written and performed by the young actors themselves. Artistic Director: Catherine Mahon-Buckley; directors: Fionula Linehan, Moyra O’Hare, Geradine O’Sullivan, and Siomha Marron; music: Pavla Moore, Jessica O ‘Connell, and Siomha Marron. 7pm start for this one (note earlier time). Booking for all Arts Theatre shows on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

Comedian Terry Alderton.

City Limits Comedy Club on Coburg St is hosting a brand new show featuring renowned comedian Terry Alderton on Saturday, April 23.

One of the most exciting comedians around, Terry regularly performs all over the globe, and appeared alongside some of comedy’s biggest stars, including Joan Rivers, and Eddie Izzard.

The Gathering Traditional Festival, now in its 21st year, opens tonight in Killarney, and runs until Sunday, featuring concerts, céilís, sessions, and storytelling as well as set dancing, singing and instrument masterclasses.

Headquartered at The Gleneagle Hotel, this five-day festival attracts trad fans from the US, Britain, France, Germany and all over Ireland. Danu, Iarla O Lionaird, and Steve Cooney, Derek Hickey, MacDara Faolain, and more. Get all the info on https://www.inec.ie/festivals/the-gathering/.

The 67th Cork International Choral Festival takes place this year from April 27 to May 1. Highlights will include the Big Sing, the premiere performance of the winning entry for the Sean O’Riada composition competition, the Fleischmann International Trophy event, and free public performance all over the place. It will be a memorable occasion for the many visiting choirs from all over Ireland and the world beyond, as well as for the volunteers who work so hard to make it a success. www.corkchoral.ie for all the detail.