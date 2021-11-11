Big gigs at Cork Opera House and Cyprus Avenue for Right Here Right Now festival

Niamh Regan, Loah, Wallis Bird & Mary Coughlan with the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra

Cork Opera House, Emmet Place, Cork City; Friday November 12, 8pm, €25

Mary Coughlan will perform at Cork Opera House as part of the Right Here Right Now festival. Picture: Mark Stedman

John Spillane & Junior Brother with the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra

Cork Opera House, Emmet Place, Cork City; Saturday November 13, 8pm, €25

A coming together of idiosyncratic, distinctly Munster folk voices for night two of Right Here Right Now, as Cork's balladeering poet John Spillane shares a stage with the writerly, distinctly Kerry twang of singer-songwriter Junior Brother, as each perform songs from current or upcoming record releases - again with the help of the Opera House's in-house concert ensemble.

Interference

Cyprus Avenue, Cork City; Sunday November 14, 7pm, €35

Right Here Right Now closes with a reprisal performance from legendary Cork outfit Interference, performing the songs of singer-songwriter Fergus O'Farrell and expanding on the influence they exerted on a generation of Irish musicians. A film documentary on O’Farrell’s life, 'Breaking Out, has released this month, winning Best Film Documentary at Galway Film Fleadh and the prestigious George Morrison feature documentary award at the IFTAs.