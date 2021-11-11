Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 18:50

Big gigs at Cork Opera House and Cyprus Avenue for Right Here Right Now festival

Here are some that you'll be lucky to see
Big gigs at Cork Opera House and Cyprus Avenue for Right Here Right Now festival

Mary Coughlan will perform at Cork Opera House as part of the Right Here Right Now festival. Picture: Mark Stedman

  • Niamh Regan, Loah, Wallis Bird & Mary Coughlan with the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra

Cork Opera House, Emmet Place, Cork City; Friday November 12, 8pm, €25

Mary Coughlan will perform at Cork Opera House as part of the Right Here Right Now festival. Picture: Mark Stedman
Mary Coughlan will perform at Cork Opera House as part of the Right Here Right Now festival. Picture: Mark Stedman

  • John Spillane & Junior Brother with the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra

Cork Opera House, Emmet Place, Cork City; Saturday November 13, 8pm, €25

A coming together of idiosyncratic, distinctly Munster folk voices for night two of Right Here Right Now, as Cork's balladeering poet John Spillane shares a stage with the writerly, distinctly Kerry twang of singer-songwriter Junior Brother, as each perform songs from current or upcoming record releases - again with the help of the Opera House's in-house concert ensemble.

  • Interference

Cyprus Avenue, Cork City; Sunday November 14, 7pm, €35

Right Here Right Now closes with a reprisal performance from legendary Cork outfit Interference, performing the songs of singer-songwriter Fergus O'Farrell and expanding on the influence they exerted on a generation of Irish musicians. A film documentary on O’Farrell’s life, 'Breaking Out, has released this month, winning Best Film Documentary at Galway Film Fleadh and the prestigious George Morrison feature documentary award at the IFTAs.

Read More

Great line-up for Right Here, Right Now festival in Cork

More in this section

Here's what's on offer at Cork Film Festival Here's what's on offer at Cork Film Festival
Stevie G: Roll on 2022 and festival season in Cork Stevie G: Roll on 2022 and festival season in Cork
Drama galore on Cork's stages... and panto time nears! Drama galore on Cork's stages... and panto time nears!
downtowncork musiccork concerts
Great line-up for Right Here, Right Now festival in Cork

Great line-up for Right Here, Right Now festival in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest Entertainment

National Entertainment

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more