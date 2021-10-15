New music and gigs in Cork that you will want to know about

The Altered Hours - Convertible (album)

Cork-based post-punk outfit The Altered Hours have been on a profound sonic journey for over a decade now, helping shape the city’s modern musical contours in the process and with second album ‘Convertible’ weaving an even broader sound from their experiences, they seem set to take on the world. They’re coming home from a long UK tour with Fontaines DC for a gig at Cyprus Avenue on October 29th, with support from Cork noisemakers Pretty Happy.

Out October 22 on vinyl thru Pizza Pizza Records, and via Bandcamp: https://thealteredhours.bandcamp.com

The Altered Hours have a new offering out. Pic: Hance Photography

Fixity - Homeworld (single & video)

The brainchild of Cork musician and improviser Dan Walsh, Fixity has, whether as a group and as a solo endeavour, never shied away from forging its own path in contemporary sound, framing its work as ‘directions in music’. This parish is glad to report that single Homeworld continues in that vein, a fun exploration of skittish jazz percussion, sparse guitars and gentle electronics, dispensing the same in whatever manner Walsh pleases in the moment.

Taken from album ‘Fixity 7’, out October 26 on tape and via Bandcamp: https://fixity.bandcamp.com/

Whozyerman? - Why What? (single)

Having firmly set himself apart with his solo project’s debut over lockdown, former O Emperor man Paul Savage continues to extend the outer reaches of his former sonic day job’s sound with Why What?, a compact, spacey psych-rock strut built on a cocksure bass groove and drums from former bandmate Brendan Fennessy.

Out now via Bandcamp: https://whozyerman.bandcamp.com

Whozerman? Check it out.

Automatic Blue - LOOK COOL DEAD (album)

As explored in last Thursday’s Downtown, Drew Linehan’s debut album - and the HAUSU collective’s first long-player full stop - marries a varied musical palate, veering between electronics and broad alternative sensibility, with an at-times brutal honesty, looking at mental health issues and mortality without so much as a flinch. He plays Cyprus Avenue on November 2, alongside other members of the HAUSU crew.

Out now on tape and via Bandcamp: https://automaticblue.bandcamp.com/album/look-cool-dead

Automatic Blue new release. Pic: Brianna Linehan

Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill - In the Game (album)

A collaboration of leading singer-songwriters, Corkman Mick Flannery and Clarewoman Susan O’Neill (King Kong Company, Sharon Shannon Band), has given rise to an acclaimed long-player, 'In the Game', focused on the concept of difficult decisions in a changing relationship. Released this past month, its existence has been marked not only with a series of Irish dates, but with a brief UK excursion in support of none other than emo-folk phenom Phoebe Bridgers.

Out now on CD, vinyl and via Bandcamp: https://mickflannery.bandcamp.com/

Jack O'Rourke - Sea Swimming (single)

Togher singer and composer Jack O’Rourke has kept busy over lockdown, and heading into the release of new album ‘Wild Place’, he’s drawing on an activity that’s helped keep him and countless others going. Recorded at Triskel Christchurch in Cork, ‘Sea Swimming’ was inspired by his own roots in the folk genre, a collaborative effort with Clare Sands (fiddle and viola), Aisling Fitzpatrick (cello) and Hugh Dillon (guitar).

Out now via the usual streaming services.

Greenshine - White Trails (single)

Emerging from the pandemic having been kept busy with new material and streaming gigs, Cork-based folk family band Greenshine - Mary Greene, Noel Shine and daughter Ellie - and it’s clearly put them in contemplative form, as evidenced by upcoming single White Trails, featuring some gorgeous pedal steel from specialist David Murphy.

They’re also hitting the road again with a number of festival and small-venue appearances, including Mallow Arts Festival on Hallowe’en night, at the town’s Hibernian Hotel.

Out on October 23 via streaming services and Bandcamp: https://greenshine.bandcamp.com/

Julia-Maria - With Me (single)

East Cork singer-songwriter Julia-Maria has been making inroads over the course of the Covid crisis, including her debut EP, and live appearances in support of local folk counterparts like Sara Ryan. “I’m under my own steam, rolling down the track”, she croons in the opening line of new single With Me, before a hopeful vibe gives way to an earnest, harmony-flecked examination of a break-up in the title-track of her upcoming second extended-player.

Out now via the usual streaming services.

Laura Duff - Good Form (single)

Dreamy, slightly swooning alternative pop is the order of the day with Limerick woman Laura Duff’s upcoming ‘Heavy Summer’ EP, and second single Good Form arrives with a knowing grin, all lyrical references to the maze of early-relationship haze. Clever, relatable and whip-smart in terms of songwriting, it strides over the gap between indie-pop and psychedelia. A genuine joy, and a taster of things to come.

Out now via Bandcamp: https://lauraduff.bandcamp.com/

Mossy - Accord (single)

The debut single from Northside post-punks Mossy paints an immediately warm and familiar picture, but dials back the genre revival’s excesses to accentuate Emma Maguire’s strident vocal chops and let a nimble pop tune run its course. There’s a lot to like about this brief look into what the band are up to, and shoegazers, dream-poppers and punks alike would do well to keep an eye on a four-piece that’s shared stages with Cork outfits like Red Sun Alert.

Out now via the usual streaming services.

Craic Boi Mental - Minister of Chaos (album)

There are very few artists that can alternate between humour and resolute seriousness in the way that Cork rapper Craic Boi Mental has over the past few years, and new album Minister for Chaos - his third release this year - continues in that form. While his ear for hooks and prowess for lo-fi beatmaking remains, he keeps things short and sweet with a procession of sub-three-minute jaunts into experimental hip-hop, veering from paeans to republicanism, his own neurodivergence, and trans rights, to a number of diss tracks, including hit-jobs on Eamon de Valera, the Israeli government, and Britney Spears’ father Jamie, among others.

Streaming with instrumental versions at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86QQBeOGNeA

Craic Boi Mental - Minister of Chaos: New album.

LEWWAB - come thru (single)

A retro-futurist jaunt from a pair of Corkonians based in Dublin, traversing the space between accelerationist pop and earnest ambient electronica, taken from their second EP, LASER POP, a conceptual collection of songs offering the sweetest bit of escape one could have asked for in the depths of lockdown - telling the simple story of a night spent in a sweaty summer-festival tent. Having garnered airplay via 2FM’s ‘The Alternative’, they’re playing Dublin’s Sound House on Hallowe’en night, with support from HAUSU collective member Actualacid - and can also be seen next week on RTÉ’s online Sessions from Oblivion programme.

Out now via Bandcamp: https://lewwab101.bandcamp.com/track/come-thru

Stuck on Repeat - Dance (single)

Having kept electronic music on his back-burner for the last few years, North Cork man John Ryan is veering his Stuck on Repeat project away from loop-pedals and vocoders, and into uptempo climes with new single Dance. There’s flotsam and jetsam from punk, techno and big-beat on offer here, dipping into the wider post-lockdown idea of emerging from months of comfort-food listening with something new to start back up on.

Out November 12 via the usual streaming services.