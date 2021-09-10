Watch: Cork singer's latest track takes us to a beautiful place

Cork singer-songwriter Gerald Ahern is back in the spotlight having released his newest music single and video. And it’s quite a watch.

The video features some stunning scenery from Greece, where the 21-year-old went to shoot the video, alongside 27-year-old Greek musician Labis Mavrofrydis from Halkidiki in northern Greece, showing the beauties of the region.

Titled Reverb, it is a collaboration between Greek and Irish pop, and very timely with the reopening of the music industry after the Covid pandemic.

And who doesn’t want to go to a live show again, or indeed go on a foreign sun holiday!

A still from Reverb by Gerald Ahern, which was shot in Greece.

“It will help to bring some excitement to Ireland about looking forward to when we can vacate to the sun once again. This will support tourism and show the beauty of Halkidiki — the mix of culture and music between Greek and Irish talents is amazing,” says Gerald.

“It’s an upbeat, modern single,” added Gerald (pictured above and bottom right), “and a special collaboration with Greek artists Labis Mavrofrydis and Antonis Fotiadis, showing the views and scenery of Halkidiki, all captured by Skarel Photography based in Nea Moudania.

The splendour of the area is being promoted by the video, and it was filmed in Halkidiki with the support of the Halkidiki Tourism Organisation and the municipalities of Nea Propontida and Aristotle.

“The love of the two talented Greek musicians for the place where they were born and raised, motivated them to write ‘Reverb’ and present Halkidiki to the Irish audience through their video,” the Halkidiki Tourism Organization said in an announcement.

A still from the video.

According to the organisation, the video will take viewers to an “exotic destination” through the band’s lyrics and music.

Watch the video here.