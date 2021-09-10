Time for a good scare... your guide to Cork's Spook Screen Film Festival!

Atkin says that he is looking forward to the event. “I am exceptionally proud of Krampus and how it has naturally become a beloved cult classic, and it is an honour of mine to share my experiences while making it. I am grateful that Spook Screen has given me this opportunity, and I’m excited about the event.”
O’Brien says that the festival started as a celebration of local films, but has grown into a worldwide festival. O’Brien and the rest of the festival team — Stephen Broekhuizen, Paul Batt, and Philip Connolly — received over 200 submissions, and it was their task to pick the best of them to show in Cork.
O’Brien says that Cork audiences have an affinity with the dark side, which contributes to the festival’s success each year.
- Spook Screen runs from September 13 to 20. For more information visit www.facebook.com/spookscreen