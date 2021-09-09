Will Cork theatre host it's annual panto this year?

WELL , there does seem to be light on the horizon for the autumn/winter season in our theatres - 60% capacity is a bit of a help towards paying the bills, and surely it can only get better.

Sean Kelly, CEO of Everyman, is even thinking about a full scale pantomime this year. While there are still the practicalities and logistics of the remaining restrictions to work out, at least there is now something to aim for.

Catherine Mahon-Buckley

Catherine Mahon-Buckley, of CADA Performing Arts, creator of so many Everyman pantomimes over the years, is wholeheartedly supportive of the idea.

“Yes, it’s a whole new world we’re in, so those at the top keep reminding us, but we humans who have to live in this protected existence urgently need laughter, comedy, song, dance, plenty of slap-stick and, most of all, fun, fun, FUN! And where are you going to find that most of all but in pantomime?!

"Hopefully everybody can look forward to the first family outing since 2019.”

In the meantime, the Everyman is staging its first show in front of a live audience later this month. Heart Of A Dog, by Éadaoin O’Donoghue is a Frankenstein fable inspired by Mikhail Bulgakov’s masterpiece novel, it follows the adventures of a scroungy mongrel named Sharik, who is turned into a man. Directed by John O’Brien, it will star Derbhle Crotty, Matthew O’Brien, Steve Blount, Michael Grennell, Karen McCartney and Cathy White.

Heart Of A Dog will preview on Thursday, September 23 and then play Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25, before heading for the Dublin Theatre Festival.

See www.everymancork.com or call 021 450 1673.

The Opera House has Cash Returns on September 16, the great tribute show to Johnny Cash and June Carter. The Black American Songbook the following night is already sold out, but you just might be able to grab a ticket for Sinnerboy on Saturday, September 18.

Having headlined Rory Gallagher tribute events in England, Holland, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Spain, Norway and the USA, Sinnerboy return to Cork with a special show to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Rory’s first self-titled album.

They will recreate the landmark Gallagher gig in 1987, beginning with the LIVE in Cork recording then expanding to include many other Rory classics.

September 22 brings Irish National Opera with Least Like the Other: Searching for Rosemary Kennedy; Call 021 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie.

The Stage-It production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the Cork Arts Theatre this week has been officially sold out for some time, but recent changes to pandemic restrictions might mean there will be tickets available, so do check. Wilde’s classic is directed by Finola Doyle O’Neill and features Pearse O’Donogue, Reece Hawtrey, Julie Coleman, Ber Madden, Eithne Horgan, Karen Ray, and Tim Roche. Until Saturday, 8pm start. And next week it’s The Seven Ages of Mam at the same theatre. 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

The Pitch’d Circus & Street Arts Festival is on again from today to Sunday, offering Pure Daycent Chats with Paddy O’Brien and Noelle Ní Ríagáin, master storytellers and listeners. Join them at the Douglas Street Parklet by the Cork Flower Studio for a cuppa and a chat this evening and tomorrow from 6pm to 8pm, and on Saturday/Sunday, from 1 to 4pm.

Tell them your feelings for our city, funny experiences, or your favourite Cork expression. Register right now for a FREE chat http://bit.ly/daycentchats.

Don’t forget the 17th Clonakilty International Guitar Festival makes a triumphant return tomorrow for a whole ten days. Some of Ireland’s most exciting and innovative independent musicians, outdoor performances, virtual premieres, and hybrid gigs (livestreamed with audience), plus the innovative Guitar Town Roving Cinema. Full info and tickets on www.clonguitarfest.com.