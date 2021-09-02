Chamber music... and a guitar gig too - there's lots to entertain you in Cork this week

JESSICA Courtney Leen’s one-woman show, Waiting For Wifi, which opened at the Cork Arts Theatre on Tuesday night, continues until Saturday.

Maggie seemingly lives an enviable life, floating through South America and blogging about her adventures. In reality she is sitting in her bedroom, relying on wifi to relay her imaginary lifestyle to thousands of followers. But what happens when the power goes, and her existential world disappears?

The Stage-it production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the same theatre, from September 8-11, is already fully sold out by the way, but you might be luckier with a ticket for The Seven Ages of Mam, running September 14-18.

Directed by Tom Kibbe, it stars Pauline O’Driscoll as the eponymous mother looking back over life’s experiences. info@corkartstheatre.com or by phone at 021 450 5624 for Arts Theatre shows.

There is still time to catch a performance of Rope, that chilling Patrick Hamilton thriller, via on demand video stream, courtesy of the Everyman, but it is only available until Saturday, September 4.

Darren Kelleher in Rope, currently being livestreamed from the Everyman Theatre.

Directed by Tim Feehily, it’s the story of two young men who, quite dispassionately, murder someone just to see if they can do it, then invite the victim’s family to dinner while the corpse is hidden in a chest in full view. Weird? 1929 audiences certainly thought so, and the play has lost none of its shock value. See https://everymancork.com or 021 450 1673.

And the Ortús Chamber Music Festival is back! It starts on Friday, September 3, with the opening concert in the School of Music at 8pm. Ortús Artistic Director, Sinéad O’Halloran will perform alongside Hannah Miller on French horn, Stephanie Appelhans on violin, plus Francesca Gilbert and Martin Moriarty on viola.

Two concerts on Saturday: Mozart at the Tracton Arts Centre in Minane Bridge at 2pm, and Haydn in Cloyne Cathedral at 7.30pm. The closing concert will be back in the School of Music on Sunday, September 5 at 3pm and will include works by Brahms and Schubert. A great array of Irish and international musicians for this 2021 festival. Full details on ortusfestival.ie where you can also secure tickets.

And you can also watch each concert online if that feels better for you, available for one week from September 10. That is a nice option, isn’t it?

And another return! The 17th Clonakilty International Guitar Festival runs from September 10-19, and, as they can’t have crammed crowds like before, they have expanded it for an extra three days.

“This way we can continue to honour the depth and diversity of approaches to guitar playing that has been the bedrock of CIGF since our first event back in 2005,” says Festival co-organiser Ray Blackwell.

Outdoor performances, virtual premieres and hybrid gigs (livestreamed with audience) will feature John Spillane, John Francis Flynn, Windings, Dani Larkin, Clare Sands, Pretty Happy, Kyle Macaulay & Nicole Ní Dhubhshláine, Red Sun Alert; with virtual premieres of work from Eve Clague, Joshua Burnside & Laura Quirke, Lonely and the Moose, Myles O’Reilly.

A new addition this year is the Guitartown Cinema – a roving outdoor facility that allows audiences to experience the communal atmosphere of pre-pandemic gatherings. Ten days of fun!

Explore the full programme and secure your tickets at www.clonguitarfest.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clonguitarfest

The evergreen Leo Sayer is at the Opera House on Wednesday, September 15, and the next night it’s Cash Returns, hailed as the best Johnny Cash & June Carter tribute. JP Mac takes the title role with a voice and tone uncannily similar to that of the legend, and is joined by Karen Martin as Carter.

Combined, JP and Karen and their live band carry audiences to a time when the duo reigned supreme. Limited tickets (over 18s only) on sale. Bookings on www.corkoperahouse.ie or 021 427 0022.