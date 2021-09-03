Your guide to the Cork French Film Festival

French film is on a high at the moment, with shows like Lupin and Call My Agent dominating Netflix’s Top 10 list. Cinephiles have always regarded French cinema as some of the best film-making in the world, but this upswing in general audiences has emerged as a positive from lockdown. Feeley believes that the complexity of French storytelling makes it attractive to audiences.
Feeley is looking forward to audiences enjoying all the films in the programme, particularly the opening night film, Sisters (Soeurs) and A Bigger World (Un Monde Plus Grand) which plays on Saturday.
“Our primary partner is The Gate Cinema, and we’re so thrilled to be back on a big screen. We believe that people will be delighted to get back to The Gate, to be able to meet, sit socially distanced and share the big screen experience. Online is another offering; it’s a different type of experience, but it makes it possible for people who would rather watch at home for whatever reason, but I would say our primary thing is our home in the Gate Cinema.”