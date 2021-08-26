New play set to open at Cork Arts Theatre

A NEW play, Waiting For Wifi, opens at the Cork Arts Theatre from Tuesday next, August 31.

Written and performed by Jessica Courtney Leen, it features Maggie, whose exciting travels through South America are avidly followed by her blog fans.

In fact, Maggie is sitting in her bedroom at home, just pretending to be out there in the great blue yonder. However, when the power goes and the only world she exists in disappears, this online at-homer must weather her own existential storm.

“The play’s been on hold due to the pandemic,” explains Jessica.

“It was meant to debut at Cork Midsummer Festival in 2020. However, it’s finally come to full fruition, and this will be my first time on stage since pre-pandemic December, 2019, so it’s both wildly exciting and nerve-wracking!”

As a performer, she says, she struggles to find characters that allow her as a woman on a stage to be free; raw, unsexed, metamorphic and layered. “Maggie is vibrant and full of absurd habits, but so lonely. She is someone on the cusp of discovering that the faces we wear to fit in on the outside world, can often come at the cost of losing ourselves on the inside.

“I’ve found it hard to find roles that allow me to be this free, so I thought why not create one for myself and hopefully spark some kind of joy in people that inspires them to be themselves and worry less about fitting in.”

Waiting For Wifi runs Tuesday-Saturday, August 31-September 5, at 8pm. Booking on www.corkartstheatre.com or 021 450 5624.

Friends! The Musical Parody is among the shows lined up for the Everyman in 2022.

The Everyman is streaming an online on-demand performance of that 1929 Patrick Hamilton classic, Rope, next Monday, August 30.

An eerie and unsettling piece of theatre, it explores the consequences of motiveless murder, and is ideal for watching in the safety of your home!

Directed by Owen Warren for Bolt Productions, it features Matthew Real, Oliver Foley, Jack Mett, Olkan Servellera, Darren Kelleher, Alma Kickham, Millie Ahern, Fiona Sykes, Deirdre Dunlea, Elle Keating, Mahito Indi Henderson — author of the recent Summer Soap in The Echo — Daniel Fitzgibbon and Karl Buckley. 9pm start. Tickets on https://everymancork.ticketsolve.com/ or more info on 021 450 1673.

With praiseworthy confidence, the Everyman has also announced details of some of its live shows coming up in 2022. Reginald D. Hunter, Eddi Reader, Joanne McNally, and Friends! The Musical Parody, are all on the list, giving us something to look forward to. Check them out on everyman.cork or phone as above.

The 32nd Cork French Film Festival will take place in early September at the Gate Cinema. It will feature 12 feature films, the opening one being Soeurs/Sisters, starring the renowned Isabelle Adjani.

There will also be a new addition to the normal programme, with a series of short films celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of France’s greatest production companies in this genre, Autour de Minuit. These will be those that have already won major awards at Cannes and the Oscars, so are well worth catching.

“During lockdown, French language films and TV shows have become more and more popular,” says John Mullins, Chairman of Alliance Francaise de Cork. “It’s wonderful for people to be able to go to the cinema again, and I hope those who can’t will join some of our screenings online.”

The Festival runs from September 2-5, and you can find out more on corkfrenchfilmfestival.com.

And good news from Killarney, where the Gleneagle INEC Arena has announced a lively line-up of acts for its new outdoor stage for the autumn. Paul Brady, Damien Dempsey, the Blizzards, Paddy Casey, Pa Sheehy, John Spillane and Pauline Scanlon, are among those booked to appear in this new setting. https://www.inec.ie/explore/upcoming-killarney-events/ for all the details.

Finally, don’t forget it’s Design Pop this weekend in Cork, with architects, designers and food collaborators in outdoor pavilions all round the city. Find them all on www.designpop.ie.