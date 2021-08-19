Last chance to catch outdoor shows at Elizabeth Fort this weekend

CHAROLAIS, by Noni Stapleton, is on this Friday night at Elizabeth Fort, as part of the Everyman Outdoors summer season.

It’s a delightfully dark comedy of love and longing, twisting the age-old story of female jealousy in quite a different direction — the Other Woman is, literally, a cow.

A pure-bred Charolais, it must be admitted, but nevertheless, not the usual challenge taken on by any forsaken fiancee. Directed by Bairbre Ní Chaoimh.

Tickets have been much in demand for this performance and there may not be any left as we write, but try anyway. You might always be lucky and find a cancellation.

On Saturday, Karan Casey is on stage at the Fort, bringing her very individual brand of folk music from a career spanning 25 years and eleven albums. You may remember that she was nominated for the best original folk song at the RTÉ folk awards in 2019. She should sound wonderful in this outdoor setting. 7.30pm start.

And Sunday brings the great Everyman Outdoors season to an end, with two great shows: The Two Norries Live Podcast at 1.30pm, and Karen Underwood and John O’Brien in What A Difference A Day Makes, at 7.30pm.

What a wonderfully eclectic programme it has been at this historic site. We hope to see more of these creative ideas from you in the future, Everyman!

But things are going on in the world of live streaming too, and the Everyman is currently hosting an opportunity to see and hear online an incredible opera based on Joyce’s iconic story, The Dead.

An original production of the Performance Corporation, originally filmed at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, the cast includes Susannah De Wrixon, John Molloy, Kathy Rose O’ Brien and Rachel O’ Byrne. On-demand until this coming Sunday.

Booking for all Everyman shows, live or online, at www.everymancork.com.

There is still time to catch the premiere of Sods, a new play by Mike O’Dowd, at the Cork Arts Theatre which runs to this Saturday, August 21.

With their father on his death bed, the three O’Mahony brothers go out to collect the turf from the family bogland.

Here they reminisce about their childhood, but gradually begin to paint a picture of a stubborn old man whose actions have driven a rift between his sons.

Starring Leon Danza, Simon McKeon and Mike O’Dowd.

From Tuesday to Saturday next week, Mam And Me, by Dolores Mannion, is a comedy about the ups and downs of mother-daughter relationships, featuring Antoinette Hilliard and Fionula Linehan.

All shows 8pm, booking on corkartstheatre.com or 021 450 5624.

Exciting news now from the Opera House for the autumn. Patrick Talbot Productions is delighted to announce that Brian Friel’s Philadelphia, Here I Come! will be the first major dramatic presentation for live audiences in Cork since the easing of restrictions.

Running from Tuesday, October 5 to Saturday, October 16, it originally premiered in 1964, subsequently transferring to Broadway where it received numerous Tony Award nominations.

“It is exhilarating to get back into full production, after such a lengthy period,” says Patrick Talbot.

“To do so with a Brian Friel play is a privilege.”

Eibhlin Gleeson, chief executive of the Opera House, agrees wholeheartedly.

“At a very difficult time for the arts, it’s wonderful to be in a position to welcome a local production onto our stage. We look forward so much to once again bringing the people of Cork, and beyond into our theatre.”

Directed by Geoff Gould, the play will star Alex Murphy (Conor in The Young Offenders), with Catherine Walsh, Seamus O’Rourke, Fionula Linehan, and Michael Sands.

We seem to remember that the Opera House staged this play for the first time in the mid-1960s, with David McInerney as the elderly father and Pat Fenton as the young Gar. It is good to welcome it back again.

Tickets are on sale now, and we anticipate that they will be flying out the door! Log onto www.corkoperahouse.ie, or 021 427 0022.