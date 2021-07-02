Taylor Swift shares collaboration with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon

Taylor Swift has released new music in the form of single 'Renegade', her latest collaboration with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon.
The pop superstar wrote the track with Dessner, known for his work with rock band The National, while Vernon, founder of indie rock group Bon Iver, also features on the track.
'Renegade' will appear on, the forthcoming album from Big Red Machine, the collaboration between Dessner and Vernon.
Dessner was heavily involved in Swift's two most recent albums, while Vernon also featured on both.
Announcing the release of 'Renegade' on Friday, Swift said: "I can't believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner. When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don't overthink, you just make music. His generosity of spirit and humility bleeds into every part of his life, and that's why so many artists have jumped at the chance to be a part of his collaborative project, Big Red Machine.
Dessner said he and Swift first discussed working on songs for Big Red Machine while producingand , the latter's hugely acclaimed albums released during the pandemic last year.
Writing on Instagram, Dessner, 45, said 'Renegade' was created following the completion of.
"Taylor's words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time," he said.
Dessner said Vernon "lifted the song further into the heavens".
In March, Swift and Dessner won the album of the year award at the Grammys for.
- is set for release on August 27.