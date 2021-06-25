Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 14:30

Ed Sheeran vamps it up in Bad Habits music video

Singer dons pink suit and glitter as he transforms into glamorous vampire on wild night out 
Ed Sheeran has released his new single 'Bad Habits'.

Ed Sheeran stars as a glamorous vampire on a wild night out in the music video for his new single.

The singer released 'Bad Habits' on Friday, his first song without a collaborator since 2017.

For the accompanying video, Sheeran transformed into a creature of the night, complete with ghostly white skin and fangs.

Sheeran, wearing a pink suit and with glitter around his eyes, flies over a computer-animated crowd of crazed pedestrians running through the streets. He and his fellow ghouls enjoy a night of excess while the singer indulges in ketchup, a favourite treat of his. Sheeran later comes face-to-face with an animated version of himself, which appears to deflate after smashing through the front window of a car.

"My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone, conversations with a stranger I barely know," Sheeran sings on the track.

The video ends with the rising sun transforming Sheeran back into his usual form.

The 30-year-old discussed his "bad habits" on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show.

Telling the host about getting healthier since welcoming daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August, he said: 

I've made changes but I've done it in like the Hollywood way of being just like, 'I'll just stop eating carbohydrates for four months or something like that'. Whereas now, like I haven't actually changed my diet in any way, other than just stopping excess. Like I still have beer, but I won't have 10 pints. I'll have like three and I still have burgers, but I won't have two, I'll have one.

'Bad Habits' will feature on Sheeran's upcoming fifth studio album.

