Zegler to play Snow White in Disney's live-action adaptation of fairytale

US actress describes new role as 'a dream come true'
Rachel Zegler as Maria in West Side Story alongside Ansel Elgor as Tony. Picture:  PA Photo/ © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. 

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in Disney's live-action adaptation of the classic fairytale, it has been announced.

The US actress, 20, is poised to make her film debut later this year when playing Maria in Steven Spielberg's much-awaited West Side Story.

It has now been revealed she will also play the fairest of them all in what is billed as a new take on Snow White.

Responding to the news, Zegler said: "Well... hello to a dream come true."

Snow White And The Seven Dwarves, released in 1937, was the first Disney animated feature film.

It tells the story of a princess fed a poisoned apple by her stepmother, placing her in a deep sleep from which she can only be awakened by a kiss from a prince.

Its original soundtrack includes the songs 'Heigh-Ho', 'Someday My Prince Will Come', and 'Whistle While You Work'.

Marc Webb, whose previous films include 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man, is set to direct the live-action version. He said he was "thrilled" at Zegler's casting.

Production on the movie is expected to begin next year.

